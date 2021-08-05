Ever since the trailer for BellBottom dropped, the one thing people can't get over, is Lara Dutta's transformation into former PM, Indira Gandhi.
Lara Dutta as Mrs Gandhi in #Bellbottom.— Raja Sen (@RajaSen) August 4, 2021
Wow. (Also, why?) Impressive make-up and prosthetics, not at all overdone. pic.twitter.com/6MUpxcKuXS
Make-up Artist indeed deserves a National Award. #BellBottomTrailer #LaraDutta #BellBottom pic.twitter.com/1SV8Rkat5s— 𝐃𝐞𝐛.⋆☁️ (@ekdilrubahai) August 3, 2021
OMG this is #LaraDutta our Miss Universe😱😮.. she nailed it.. looking forward for this movie..— Aishwarya Muraleedharan (@Aishwar46954977) August 3, 2021
#BellBottomTrailer pic.twitter.com/56xyul28d6
Give this makeup artist a national— Ronick (@ronik9468) August 3, 2021
award in advance..
Did anyone noticed??
She is #laradutta 😲😲
Phenomenal work 🙏🏻🙏🏻🔥🔥#BellBottomTrailer pic.twitter.com/sSCCHsTzuo
She looks absolutely unrecognizable, and without a doubt, make-up artist Vikram Gaikwad, and his team, have nailed the look.
Lara Dutta also shared a video of what went down into the transformation on social media.
Never had I imagined portraying someone this pivotal. When I saw how it translated on the screen, everything felt surreal and worth it. Here's my transformation BTS#Bellbottom@akshaykumar @vashubhagnani @vaaniofficial @humasqureshi @ranjit_tiwari @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani pic.twitter.com/RILtWikUcx— Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) August 5, 2021
It took a prosthetic nose, a wig, and long hours of getting ready.
But the end result was definitely worth the effort.
You can watch the entire transformation here:
All images are screenshots from the BTS video on YouTube, unless specified otherwise.