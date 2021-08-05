Ever since the trailer for BellBottom dropped, the one thing people can't get over, is Lara Dutta's transformation into former PM, Indira Gandhi.

Lara Dutta as Mrs Gandhi in #Bellbottom.

Wow. (Also, why?) Impressive make-up and prosthetics, not at all overdone. pic.twitter.com/6MUpxcKuXS — Raja Sen (@RajaSen) August 4, 2021

OMG this is #LaraDutta our Miss Universe😱😮.. she nailed it.. looking forward for this movie..

#BellBottomTrailer pic.twitter.com/56xyul28d6 — Aishwarya Muraleedharan (@Aishwar46954977) August 3, 2021

Give this makeup artist a national

award in advance..

Did anyone noticed??

She is #laradutta 😲😲

Phenomenal work 🙏🏻🙏🏻🔥🔥#BellBottomTrailer pic.twitter.com/sSCCHsTzuo — Ronick (@ronik9468) August 3, 2021

She looks absolutely unrecognizable, and without a doubt, make-up artist Vikram Gaikwad, and his team, have nailed the look.

Lara Dutta also shared a video of what went down into the transformation on social media.

It took a prosthetic nose, a wig, and long hours of getting ready.

But the end result was definitely worth the effort.

You can watch the entire transformation here:

All images are screenshots from the BTS video on YouTube, unless specified otherwise.