Ever since the trailer for BellBottom dropped, the one thing people can't get over, is Lara Dutta's transformation into former PM, Indira Gandhi. 

She looks absolutely unrecognizable, and without a doubt, make-up artist Vikram Gaikwad, and his team, have nailed the look. 

Lara Dutta also shared a video of what went down into the transformation on social media.  

It took a prosthetic nose, a wig, and long hours of getting ready. 

But the end result was definitely worth the effort. 

You can watch the entire transformation here: 

All images are screenshots from the BTS video on YouTube, unless specified otherwise. 