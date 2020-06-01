So maybe I have officially lost my mind during lockdown but I was recently watching Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.... for the gazillionth time to escape this new normal when I realised that this was Genelia D'Souza and Imran Khan's first and last film together.  

Source: Netflix
Source: India Times
Source: Miss Malini

I mean just imagine with their complimenting personalities and that chemistry, they could have been the SRK and Kajol of our generation! They had that potential! 

Source: Filmfare

And let's take a minute to just look at this picture and gush over how amazing they look together. 

Source: Memsaab

Now I'm no professional but the way Genelia and Imran's characters were chalked out and enacted, you could tell that they share a certain level of comfort with each other. 

Source: Askmen.com

And let's be honest, we all have been dreaming about the day when Genelia or Imran announce a sequel to Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Because that film was one of the best, most relatable love stories of our time. 

Source: Pinterest

But, if you ask me, I have almost given up all hopes for a sequel. But at this point in time, I would just be happy to see Genelia and Imran next to each other in a web series. 

Honestly, if there's anything that can save 2020 from being a total trainwreck, it's Meow and Rats reuniting. Like I don't even mind a virtual reunion. Anything will work. 

Source: Vagabomb

I'm just an ordinary fan standing in front of you telling you that we need to see Genelia and Imran together onscreen to make 2020 bearable. 