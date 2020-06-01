So maybe I have officially lost my mind during lockdown but I was recently watching Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.... for the gazillionth time to escape this new normal when I realised that this was Genelia D'Souza and Imran Khan's first and last film together.

I mean just imagine with their complimenting personalities and that chemistry, they could have been the SRK and Kajol of our generation! They had that potential!

And let's take a minute to just look at this picture and gush over how amazing they look together.

Now I'm no professional but the way Genelia and Imran's characters were chalked out and enacted, you could tell that they share a certain level of comfort with each other.

And let's be honest, we all have been dreaming about the day when Genelia or Imran announce a sequel to Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Because that film was one of the best, most relatable love stories of our time.

But, if you ask me, I have almost given up all hopes for a sequel. But at this point in time, I would just be happy to see Genelia and Imran next to each other in a web series.

Honestly, if there's anything that can save 2020 from being a total trainwreck, it's Meow and Rats reuniting. Like I don't even mind a virtual reunion. Anything will work.

I'm just an ordinary fan standing in front of you telling you that we need to see Genelia and Imran together onscreen to make 2020 bearable.