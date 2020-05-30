Almost two weeks ago, a feud between content platforms TikTok and YouTube took over social media.

The feud started when TikToker Amir Siddiqui talked about the content on YouTube, and YouTuber Ajey Nagar (Carryminati) responded with a roast of TikTok. This wasn't Carryminati's first roast video targeting TikTok.

*NEW VIDEO OUT*

YOUTUBE VS TIK TOK: THE ENDhttps://t.co/h6Fkf3FhNN — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) May 8, 2020

Carryminati's roast video was ultimately taken down for being in violation of YouTube guidelines, and he took to Twitter to comment on the same.

Amir Siddiqui took down his original video but clarified in another video that his intent was to highlight cyberbullying and online harassment.

Fans of both the artists and the platforms kept engaging in the feud online, and a small group of people also engaged in conversation around cyberbullying. Ultimately, Carryminati posted another video where he stated that people should not make assumptions about his work.

Carryminati, who is one of India's most popular YouTubers with 19.8 million subscribers, often roasts other artists, the film industry, and TikTok in his videos.

Recently, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra released a video where he roasted Carryminati and his content.

Just one day after its release, Kamra's video has already been viewed over 3 million times and has 1.1 million dislikes.

Consequently, many people also took to Twitter to comment on the same, and hashtags like #kunalkamra, #kunalkamraroast were India's top Twitter trends.

As of now, Carryminati has not responded to Kamra's roast video.