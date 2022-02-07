The release of the film Gehraiyaan is just a couple of days away, and everyone is super excited to dive right into it! With an intriguing trailer, a set of brilliant actors and an intimacy director on board having given due credits (who was credited in the poster), director Shakun Batra's Gehraaiyan has already made waves.

The makers of the film have released a BTS video on Amazon Prime Video's YouTube channel where each of the four actors, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa talk about their characters. From the inner conflicts that made the characters real, to the workshops that were held during the shooting of the film, the video gives us an insight into what the story is about.

Actor Deepika Padukone said that the workshops that were conducted helped her in preparing for the role. She revealed that the intimacy workshops they had added to the rawness of the relationships that are portrayed in the movie.

I discovered that intimacy is so much more than just physical intimacy.

- Deepika Padukone

With the acting classes and script reading sessions, that were held as part of the intimacy workshops, she could understand the part that she played better.

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi said that director Shakun Batra was the 'captain of the ship', and it was his suggestion of associating a particular song to an emotion that helped him in connecting with the role as it was a trigger for unleashing emotions.

You tweak one line, one emotion, and everything changes, like a domino effect, because all of us are connected.

- Siddhant Chaturvedi

For Ananya Pandey, the song suggestion helped her in enhancing the feelings the characters had towards one another.

Dhairya Karwa talked about how each character in the film is relatable and the audience will connect with them all because they are very much like people we have around us. Deepika also said that there's honesty in the characterization.

The journey [of the plotline] is raw and vulnerable and honest.

- Deepika Padukone

Gehraiyaan will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 11th February.

You can watch the video here:

