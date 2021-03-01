The winners for the 78th annual Golden Globe have been announced and everyone's favourite on-screen mother (despite Home Alone), Moira Rose aka Catherine O'Hara won the award for Best Actress in a TV series - musical or comedy. 

Yes bebes, Moira Rose finally got the award she deserved and hell, even predicted about on the show. 

All thanks to O'Hara's impeccable comic timing and undeniably brilliant portrayal. 

Moira Rose
O'Hara beat Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), Elle Fanning (The Great), and Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), to add a Golden Globe to her illustrious kitty of awards. 

And not just this, Schitt's Creek also won the award for Best TV Series - Musical or Comedy. 

Considering it's easily one of the finest comedies to have released recently, this award is so well-deserved. 

Schitt's Creek
Of course, Twitterati celebrated with the kind of 'gusto' Moira Rose would wholeheartedly approve of: 

