The winners for the 78th annual Golden Globe have been announced and everyone's favourite on-screen mother (despite Home Alone), Moira Rose aka Catherine O'Hara won the award for Best Actress in a TV series - musical or comedy.

Congratulations to the winner of Best Actress in A TV Series - Musical or Comedy, Catherine O'Hara! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/VnwU5TEDbL — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Yes bebes, Moira Rose finally got the award she deserved and hell, even predicted about on the show.

All thanks to O'Hara's impeccable comic timing and undeniably brilliant portrayal.

O'Hara beat Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), Elle Fanning (The Great), and Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), to add a Golden Globe to her illustrious kitty of awards.

And not just this, Schitt's Creek also won the award for Best TV Series - Musical or Comedy.

Congratulations to Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) - Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/AoLVDLGO4c — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Considering it's easily one of the finest comedies to have released recently, this award is so well-deserved.

Of course, Twitterati celebrated with the kind of 'gusto' Moira Rose would wholeheartedly approve of:

I couldn’t be happier that Catherine O’Hara is now a Golden Globe winner. ❤️ #GoldenGlobes — David (@dmill1010) March 1, 2021

Catherine O’Hara wins Golden Globe for Schitts Creek role. #MoiraRose 🙌🏽💛 pic.twitter.com/K69njbRutd — Jo Fletcher-Saxon FE and HE #AdultConversations (@JFletcherSaxon) March 1, 2021

EMMY AWARD AND GOLDEN GLOBE WINNING ACTRESS CATHERINE ANNE O’HARA pic.twitter.com/Xqb0LxKMOG — best of catherine o’hara. (@CATHERlNEOHARA) March 1, 2021

Y'all - I CANT BELIEVE CATHERINE OHARA WON A GOLDEN GLOBE I- #GoldenGlobes — 🍭 Swiftie and Megatron 🍭 (@hajnilovesmegh) March 1, 2021

jeeeeeej! catharine o’hara wins golden globe for best actress in a tv series musical or comedy for schitt’s creek! 🎉 #goldenglobes # https://t.co/hG6bt0YM9E — ░▒▓██▓▒░ (@mnmlbit) March 1, 2021

