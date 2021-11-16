Ever wondered who is behind the beautiful pictures of celebrity weddings? Joseph Radhik is undoubtedly the entertainment industry's favourite wedding photographer, giving a beautiful insight into these vulnerable and beautiful moments. Over the years, him and his team have documented some of the most beautiful celeb weddings that we're still gushing about, years later. Here are some of our favourites, that make us want to get married asap:

1. Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa

2. Sanjana Ganesan & Jasprit Bumrah

3. Allu Arjun & Sneha Reddy's 10 year wedding anniversary shoot

4. Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal

5. Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu

6. Mohena Kumari Singh & Suyesh Rawat

7. Niharika Konidela & Chaitanya Jv

8. Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Jonas

9. Anindith Reddy & Shriya Bhupal

10. Daniel Bauer & Tyrone Braganza

11. Pernia Qureshi & Sahil Gilani

12. Shweta Tripathi & Chaitanya Sharma

13. Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

These pictures are the perfect wedding inspiration!