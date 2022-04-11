The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 105.41 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 96.67. In the midst of this, a few brave actors and journalists have taken it upon themselves to talk about this difficult time for the common man of this country.

1. Akshay Kumar

2. Amitabh Bachchan

3. Anupam Kher

4. Ashoke Pandit

5. Vivek Agnihotri

6. Kabir Bedi

7. Smriti Irani

Yet another hike in petrol prices. UPA seems 2 ignore public outcry over price rise. Arrogance of power, unsympathetic 2 d needs of d poor. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 15, 2011

8. Shiv Aroor

Now that no body is worried about Petrol Prices. Let's revisit some old jokes on #petrolpricehike pic.twitter.com/EI4WEelta5 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 20, 2018

9. Sudhir Chaudhary

10. Gaurav Sawant

So brave of these celebrities, putting their lives and livelihoods on the line for us.