Koffee With Karan, the talk show which brews drama and spills gossip, is coming to our television screens tomorrow and we just cannot contain our excitement. Needless to mention, we are all extremely excited to see the saucy rapid-fire rounds and fun-filled conversations, once again.

The show, which has aired over a hundred episodes, has hosted a plethora of celebrities on the couch in the last eighteen long years. Even though we spotted some extremely fun celebrities in the show teaser, there are a number of stars we'll miss in this brand-new season.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

It's just not possible for us to write anything about the tinsel town without mentioning the king of romance. With the perfect concoction of wit and humour, the actor spews entertainment wherever he goes and this show is not an exception. And, needless to mention, we'll miss him in this upcoming brand-new season.

2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Classy, sassy, nasty - and, that's exactly how we can define the many episodes of the international star on this show. From sarcasm to humour, she knows how to keep her audience hooked on the television screens and now, we'll miss her presence in the new season.

3. Abhishek Bachchan

Whether appearing on the show with her co-stars or his sister, he sure knows how to have a ball on the couch. With his entertaining antics, he made an instant home in our hearts with each of his appearances on the show. We can't wait for him to show up in other seasons of the show again.

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan

You know the episode is going to be super entertaining and full of fire when this diva is starring in it. The actor, who can start her own gossip show, has spilled some big gossip over the period of years on this show. Now that she's not going to be there in the new season, we hope there's still a lot more drama in store.

5. Rakhi Sawant

We never thought that we'll write this but here we are. The episode, which featured this terrific dancer and actor, was honest and candid. With her genuine and bold statements, she left everyone, including the host, speechless. And honestly, we need that sort of refreshing guests on the show more often.

6. Diljit Dosanjh & Badshah

To define this duo in three words on this show: entertainment, entertainment and entertainment. With their desi rockstar vibes and wit, these singers set the couch on fire. Paaji, we'll miss you!

7. Emraan Hashmi & Mahesh Bhatt

Being one of the first few episodes that were purely candid and full of fire, this unconventional pair was a refreshing change on the show. Even though they were highly underrated guests on this show, we hope to see them together again super soon.

8. Ayushmann Khurrana & Vicky Kaushal

Dreams do come true and this episode is proof. With two of the most talented and powerful actors in the house, this episode was extremely entertaining. As remarkable as these two are on-screen, they are equally awesome off-screen and we'd love to see them again in the future seasons of the show.

BRB, binge-watching the old Koffee With Karan episodes!

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is sponsored by MyGlamm. For more cool products, you can visit the website here.