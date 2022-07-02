Koffee With Karan - whenever we think of this talk show, we instantly think of the juicy gossip and the fun rapid-fire rounds. Karan Johar, the tinsel town's very own gossipmonger, is coming back with another fun-filled season of his iconic show on Disney+Hotstar.

Apart from the tittle-tattle and entertaining quizzes, there's one thing that we are definitely expecting from Koffee With Karan Season 7 and that is the debut of some dazzling celebrity couples together.

Well, we all know how some of the actors have literally manifested their partners on the KwK 7 (yes, we are talking about Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt) and now it's finally the right time for them to make their appearance as a couple on this show.

And today, we decided to make a list of such couples we want to see in the brand-new season, which is all set to premiere on July 7!

1. Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt

The duo, who recently announced their pregnancy, has set some serious couple goals amongst their fans. And, we are really looking forward to watching Ranbir and Alia marking their official debut as the Mr & Mrs on Koffee With Karan Season 7 together.

2. Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif

After surprising their fans with a lavish wedding, the actors, who legit kick-started their relationship with the rapid-fire rounds on Koffee With Karan, are mostly seen showcasing their cute love on their social media handles. With Katrina's wit and Vicky's charm, it will be a fun episode to watch.

3. Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone

We can already feel the level of energy and zeal rising up, just by talking about this power couple. Ranveer, known for his effervescent nature and Deepika, known for making some quite saucy yet controversial statements on Koffee With Karan, would be a delight to watch together.

4. Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Paul

Remember when Rajkummar spoke about nepotism and revealed his celebrity crush in the previous season of the show? We simply can't wait for him to appear once again on our television screens with none other than his better half, Patralekhaa.

5. Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha

This couple, who hasn't appeared individually on the show yet, is the perfect definition of love and their social media posts are proof. Watching Ali and Richa being their goofy self on the Koffee With Karan Season 7, along with Karan Johar, would be nothing but a delight.

6. Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora

This is just another duo, who officially announced their relationship in 2019, who we would like to see in Koffee With Karan Season 7 together. Even though they don't talk a lot about each other on public platforms, it would be fantastic to know more about Arjun and Malaika's love story.

7. Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar

Now, we simply can't wait for this one. Ever since Farhan and Shibani tied the knot, we wanted to see more of this dazzling couple. And, what better place than Koffee With Karan for that?

8. Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma

It has been five long years and we still haven't gotten over this adorable couple together. And, we would love to see Virat and Anushka, who dated each other for more than four years before tying the knot, on KwK 7.

Please note that all images are taken from the celebrities' respective official accounts.