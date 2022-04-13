As we all know, the much talked about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wedding is upon us. The couple is all set to get married in a few days and of course, everyone is excited about this union of theirs.

But long before the duo started seeing each other romantically, Alia Bhatt spoke of having a major crush on Ranbir Kapoor, and that too on multiple occasions. It's almost as if she manifested him into her life!

Or maybe the actor is simply one of the lucky few who will now be marrying her celeb crush!

For instance, in this 2014 Koffee With Karan episode, Alia Bhatt spoke about one of her initial conversations with Ranbir Kapoor, about wanting to marry him!

But was this the first time the actor spoke about wanting to marry Ranbir Kapoor? Not at all. In a 2013 KWK episode, with her SOTY co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, Ms. Bhatt replied to Karan Johar's 'Kill, marry, hook up,' question by saying she'd marry Ranbir.

And even though, at a certain point, she did mention that her admiration for Ranbir Kapoor was primarily because of the respect she had for him as an actor, we can't help but marvel at her luck for ending up marrying him. But of course we have to say that in the end, they're both lucky for finding each other. It's a true love story.

It's undeniable that they're adorable together and we wish them both a wonderful and happy married life!