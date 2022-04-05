The most awaited wedding of B-town is likely to happen this month! Yup, we are talking about the adorable couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are soon to be married now.

In 2018, Ranbir-Alia made their first official appearance as a couple at the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

If reports are to be believed the wedding festivities will take place between April 13 to 17 at the RK family house in Mumbai. The wedding will be a close-knit affair with family and close friends. The couple has already asked family members to keep themselves free on the mentioned dates.

Reportedly, Ranbir will host a grandeur bachelor's party ahead of his wedding.

The Rockstar actor will host a bachelor's party with his close friends, including Arjun Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, and Aditya Roy Kapur, among others.

Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi outfits for the wedding.

Though the couple has not given any confirmation about the wedding, the latest reports confirm that Alia Bhatt will wear Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi outfits for her wedding celebration.

It will be a low-key ceremony followed by sangeet and mehendi scheduled during the same time. The couple will also have a reception party for their industry friends at the end of April.

During an interaction at Sharmaji Namkeen's promotion, Ranbir said:

I won't give out a date during a media interaction. But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon.

Recently, in an interview, Alia confessed she's already married to Ranbir, and said:

In my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time.

Like Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, the couple plan to exchange vows at Ranbir's ancestor's home RK House in Chembur.

Indeed, we smell a Bollywood wedding soon!

