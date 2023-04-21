Ever since Tesla CEO Elon Musk took control of Twitter, the social media platform has witnessed quite a few bizarre changes. Just recently, Musk replaced the blue bird logo with a doge meme. Now, he is stripping away Blue Ticks from all the legacy verified accounts.

Earlier a symbol of authenticity on Twitter, Blue Ticks can now be purchased by anyone who seeks to get additional benefits after fulfilling certain conditions. As a result, now popular celebrities have lost their legacy verified ticks. They are also supposed to pay for Twitter Blue subscriptions.

Here’s the list of celebrities who lost their Twitter Blue ticks. Take a look:

1. Shah Rukh Khan (SRK)

Snippet from Pathaan | Financial Express

2. Priyanka Chopra

Photo by Gary Miller/WireImage | The Hollywood Reporter

3. Amitabh Bachchan

4. Virat Kohli

5. Deepika Padukone

ADVERTISEMENT Telegraph India

6. Alia Bhatt

Snippet from Brahmastra | GQ India

7. Rohit Sharma

8. Arjun Kapoor

9. Anushka Sharma

10. Salman Khan

ADVERTISEMENT Koimoi

11. Kajol

12. Ajay Devgn

13. Kriti Sanon

14. Sara Ali Khan

15. Vir Das

ADVERTISEMENT The Indian Express

16. Kiara Advani

17. Kartik Aaryan