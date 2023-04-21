Ever since Tesla CEO Elon Musk took control of Twitter, the social media platform has witnessed quite a few bizarre changes. Just recently, Musk replaced the blue bird logo with a doge meme. Now, he is stripping away Blue Ticks from all the legacy verified accounts.

Earlier a symbol of authenticity on Twitter, Blue Ticks can now be purchased by anyone who seeks to get additional benefits after fulfilling certain conditions. As a result, now popular celebrities have lost their legacy verified ticks. They are also supposed to pay for Twitter Blue subscriptions.

Here’s the list of celebrities who lost their Twitter Blue ticks. Take a look:

1. Shah Rukh Khan (SRK)

SRK celebs who lost blue ticks on twitter
2. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra celebrities losing blue ticks
3. Amitabh Bachchan

Big B celebs who lost blue ticks on Twitter
4. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli indian celebrities who lost blue ticks
5. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone indian celebrities who lost blue ticks
6. Alia Bhatt

indian celebrities who lost blue ticks Alia Bhatt
7. Rohit Sharma

indian celebrities who lost blue ticks Rohit Sharma
8. Arjun Kapoor

9. Anushka Sharma

Celebrities losing blue ticks Anushka Sharma
10. Salman Khan

indian celebrities who lost blue ticks Salman khan
11. Kajol

Kajol indian celebrities who lost blue ticks
12. Ajay Devgn

indian celebrities who lost blue ticks Ajay Devgn
13. Kriti Sanon

celebs who los tblue ticks
14. Sara Ali Khan

15. Vir Das

indian celebrities who lost blue ticks Vir Das
16. Kiara Advani

Celebrities losing blue ticks
17. Kartik Aaryan

Celebs who lost blue ticks
How do you feel about Twitter stripping Blue Ticks from legacy verified accounts?