Ever since Tesla CEO Elon Musk took control of Twitter, the social media platform has witnessed quite a few bizarre changes. Just recently, Musk replaced the blue bird logo with a doge meme. Now, he is stripping away Blue Ticks from all the legacy verified accounts.
Earlier a symbol of authenticity on Twitter, Blue Ticks can now be purchased by anyone who seeks to get additional benefits after fulfilling certain conditions. As a result, now popular celebrities have lost their legacy verified ticks. They are also supposed to pay for Twitter Blue subscriptions.
Here’s the list of celebrities who lost their Twitter Blue ticks. Take a look:
1. Shah Rukh Khan (SRK)
2. Priyanka Chopra
3. Amitabh Bachchan
4. Virat Kohli
5. Deepika Padukone
6. Alia Bhatt
7. Rohit Sharma
8. Arjun Kapoor
9. Anushka Sharma
10. Salman Khan
11. Kajol
12. Ajay Devgn
13. Kriti Sanon
14. Sara Ali Khan
15. Vir Das
16. Kiara Advani
17. Kartik Aaryan
How do you feel about Twitter stripping Blue Ticks from legacy verified accounts?