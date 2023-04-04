Elon Musk and his love for Doge is a tale to be told. Many a time he has managed to influence the price of doge with some of his shenanigans. And once again, he’s back at it – this time with the Twitter logo change. Now, when you open Twitter on your browser, you’ll be welcomed with a doge. The bird is gone, and the doge is here.

This is how Elon Musk bought Twitter – because someone told him he should buy it.

So, how exactly did the Twitter logo change tale start? Well, Musk has an answer – and he’s pretty proud of it, it seems.

Thanks to Elon Musk Doge has become the most swapped coin.

Additionally you can stake #Doge and earn #BabyDoge pic.twitter.com/kwXTfIEiU1 — BabyDogeSwap.com LIVE (@BabyDogeCoin) April 3, 2023

Some people are sharing their discontent while others are sharing memes about the Twitter logo change – Elon Musk included.

Entering Twitter HQ with the new logo @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/mt3C8gklkg — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 3, 2023

Twitter is getting weirder day by day… The logo of the Twitter (Bird) changed to a Dog (crypto). Is this April fools joke now!



Don't know what else would we see next… Sad to see this platform changing like this with random stuff. — Ranjit (@geekyranjit) April 4, 2023

the last standing Twitter engineer when Elon asks him to change the icon to a Doge pic.twitter.com/hZHPXCLBWB — gaut (@0xgaut) April 3, 2023

tweet tweet became woof woof ! pic.twitter.com/zz0HWtGBOh — BabyDogeSwap.com LIVE (@BabyDogeCoin) April 3, 2023

he changed the logo to the doge but couldnt even format it right. look at the pixels at the top of it. come on man pic.twitter.com/5e49LH3kN9 — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) April 3, 2023

But some people think there’s more going on here like Elon Musk trying to bury his $258 billion racketeering lawsuit.

Why do I get the feeling the Doge icon was added so when you search "Elon" and "Doge" the story of his racketeering lawsuit will be buried? pic.twitter.com/elDXz8vEDV — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) April 3, 2023

Elon Musk made everyone’s twitter a doge because he got sued 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bR5rJtV6Vt — Blue ✨ (@BlueFolf) April 3, 2023

Whether it’s a late April Fool’s prank, a manchild’s shenanigans or an attempt to bury the lawsuit, either way, it has happened and most probably it could be all of the above.