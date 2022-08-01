Be it actors, cricketers or politicians, Indian celebrities are always in the limelight. But being famous comes with the risk of being the target of threats and scares. And to keep themselves safe, a lot of these celebrities prefer to have a self-defence gun. Here are a few such celebrities who own a gun license. 

1. Salman Khan

After looming threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Salman Khan applied for a gun license. The Mumbai Police issued a gun license to him for self-protection.

salman khan gun
Source: Edules

2. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan also owns a gun license for self-protection. He confirmed he owns a licensed .32 revolver in a blog post after the 26/11 attack. 

amitabh bachchan gun licence
Source: birtannica

3. Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol is another Bollywood celebrity who owns a gun licence. According to reports, he owns a revolver, which he used for his film, Singh Saab the Great's shooting.

sunny deol
Source: The Indian Express

4. Mahendra Singh Dhoni

In 2010, the former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni also got the license to buy a 9mm pistol. 

dhoni gun
Source: India Today

5. Sakshi Dhoni

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni also applied for a gun license in 2018, citing threat to life. 

sakshi dhoni
Source: Wikibio

6. Maneka Gandhi

Indian Politician Maneka Gandhi also owns a firearms license. According to reports, she owns a riffle worth about ₹40,000.

maneka gandhi
Source: WIkibio

7. Poonam Dhillon

Indian actress, politician and former Miss India Poonam Dhillon owns a gun too. "I do have a gun and have kept it for safety reasons at home. I do not carry it with me", Poonam Dhillon told TOI in 2014.

poonam dhillon
Source: Pinkvilla

