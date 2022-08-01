Be it actors, cricketers or politicians, Indian celebrities are always in the limelight. But being famous comes with the risk of being the target of threats and scares. And to keep themselves safe, a lot of these celebrities prefer to have a self-defence gun. Here are a few such celebrities who own a gun license.

1. Salman Khan

After looming threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Salman Khan applied for a gun license. The Mumbai Police issued a gun license to him for self-protection.

2. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan also owns a gun license for self-protection. He confirmed he owns a licensed .32 revolver in a blog post after the 26/11 attack.

3. Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol is another Bollywood celebrity who owns a gun licence. According to reports, he owns a revolver, which he used for his film, Singh Saab the Great's shooting.

4. Mahendra Singh Dhoni

In 2010, the former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni also got the license to buy a 9mm pistol.

5. Sakshi Dhoni

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni also applied for a gun license in 2018, citing threat to life.

6. Maneka Gandhi

Indian Politician Maneka Gandhi also owns a firearms license. According to reports, she owns a riffle worth about ₹40,000.

7. Poonam Dhillon

Indian actress, politician and former Miss India Poonam Dhillon owns a gun too. "I do have a gun and have kept it for safety reasons at home. I do not carry it with me", Poonam Dhillon told TOI in 2014.

Check Out | From SRK To Akshay, 6 Times Bollywood Celebs Received Death Threats Because Of Stardom