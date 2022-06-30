Some celebrities prefer to keep their personal life private while some love showcasing it to the audience. But in either case, when they talk about their partners, they make us go gaga and reinstate our belief in love. Here are some celebrity couples talking about their partners which made us scream couple goals.

1. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's love story has been a rollercoaster ride. They faced a lot of ups and downs before they could tie the knot. But eventually, they made it work proving that if it's true, you'd put the efforts to make it work.

2. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Probably the best celebrity couple, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's sweet online encounters scream couple goals.

When Ryan talked about Blake with Humans of New York

She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She'll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she's made me a more empathetic person. I had a very fractured relationship with my father. Before he died, she made me remember things I didn't want to remember. She made me remember the good times.

And Blake talked about Ryan with Marie Claire

I knew he would always be my best friend for my whole life. That was the biggest thing to me. I'd never known anything like the friendship that I had with him. I could like him as much as I loved him.

Their relationship makes us go 🥺🥺🥺

3. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Recently Ranbir Kapoor talked about his wedding with Alia Bhatt, which made this year extra special for him. He talked about his infamous daal-chawal dialogue, and how marrying Alia made him realise that daal-chawal hi best hai.

4. Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have been together since school days. They decided to get together just before their exams, making Ayushmann to flung his exams.

A high school love story 🥺 I mean, who doesn't love those? 🥺

5. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

It's safe to say that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's off-screen chemistry is as good as their on-screen chemistry. I'll go on a limb here and say it's probably better.

6. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Nobody manifested a relationship better than Vicky Kaushal. Okay, probably Alia Bhatt did. But from 'aap kisi acche se Vicky Kaushal ko dhundh ke shaadi kyu nahi kar leti?' to marrying Katrina Kaif, Vicky and Katrina's love story shows that love stories do come true.

7. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Remember when Virat Kohli retired from test cricket? Anushka Sharma made a heartwarming post showing that couples who support each other, stay together.

Check Out | Nick-Priyanka & 9 Other Celebrity Couples Who Fell In Love Via Social Media