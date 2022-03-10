We live in a time where most things happen online. And, love is just as much part of it. Social media is the millennial meet-cute and DMs are the new 'love letters'. But what hasn't changed is the fact that we still find love, when we least expect it.

And, these celebrities who met on social media are examples that modern love is just as romantic:

1. Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

The couple's wedding pictures had us obsessed with the fairytale like events and locations, but we need to thank Twitter for this love story. The two started dating after Nick Jonas sent a direct message to Priyanka on Twitter in 2016.

2. Sushmita Sen & Rohman Shawl

The couple reportedly dated for 3 years before they parted ways. They started talking after Sushmita Sen received a direct message on Instagram from Rohman and she accidently opened it and then chose to reply. And, that's how their love story began.

3. Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja

Their romance started after Anand Ahuja sent a Facebook message request to Sonam, to set her up with one of his friends. However, they got to talking and we know what happened next. That is filmy!

4. Hrithik Roshan & Saba

The two are reportedly dating, and they do not have the most conventional meet-cute. They only started talking after Hrithik Roshan shared a video of Saba on Twitter, after which she wrote back thanking him, and they started exchanging messages. Twitter loves love.

5. Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas sent a direct message to Sophie on Instagram. And, you know how it went. Their mutual friends wanted to introduce them but it was the DM that worked. Clearly, the Jonas Brothers have their ways.

6. Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams

We love them, there's no denying that. And, their love story started with Twitter as well. Sarah found him funny and Wells was a fan of Modern Family, which got them to talking. And the rest is history.

7. Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith

They started dating after Mandy Moore posted a picture of a Dawes album she liked on Instagram. Taylor Goldsmith, who's the lead singer, texted her about it and they started exchanging e-mails. Is it just me, or is this very romantic?

8. Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin

Dylan messaged Barbara on Instagram after they saw each other at a party. She didn't reply for six months, but once she did, they couldn't stop talking. Social media definitely seems like a strong dating tool.

9. Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor

Sarah Paulson met Holland Taylor at a party in 2015, but it wasn't how the romance started. After this, they started following each other on Twitter and soon Taylor sent Paulson a DM, which is how they started dating.

10. Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid

They met at a barbeque but that wasn't what got them together. Dua Lipa shared on a virtual interview at Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that they started dating after she slid into Anwar Hadid's DMs. The couple dated for 2 years.

Love is just a DM away.