Saba Singh Grewal aka Saba Azad, an actor-musician found her spot among the unequalled ensemble cast of the historic-drama series Rocket Boys. She features as Parvana Irani (Pipsi), a lawyer and nuclear physicist Homi J Bhabha’s love interest.

Apart from her recent role in the eight-part series, in which she delivered a note-worthy performance, Azad has been making headlines for being spotted with Hrithik Roshan.

Actor #HrithikRoshan was photographed by the paparazzi with actor-musician #SabaAzad in Mumbai’s Bandra last evening. pic.twitter.com/4oB1YUc0PY — Filmfare (@filmfare) February 5, 2022

However, her connection with Bollywood and acting goes way beyond being a star’s rumoured girlfriend.

If you jog your memories a bit, you might recognise her from the teen-drama movie Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, which was all the rage back in the day. It was Saba’s second cinematic project in Bollywood, first being her maiden film Dil Kabaddi, a Hindi adaptation of Woody Allen's Husbands and Wives.

The 32-year-old was probably always destined to become a performer as she was born into a theatre family in Delhi. Maybe it is not known to many but she is the niece of the legendary activist and street-theatre performer Safdar Hashmi. She took to the stage at an early age and began her acting journey with Hashmi’s theatre group Jana Natya Manch.

Prior to making her Bollywood debut in 2008, she starred in a short film titled Guroor after she completed her schooling. Later, Azad featured in a few short films with actors like Naveen Kasturia, Vir Das, etc, and an anthology movie, Feels Like Ishq. Although she has been part of fewer cinematic projects, the actor was memorable in all of them.

Not to forget, Saba Azad is a woman of many talents, not just restricted to acting. Her skills range from being trained in multiple dance forms to being a professional electro funk musician. She is the other half of the Mumbai-based band Madboy/Mink. The actor often posts glimpses of her performances with actor and singer Imaad Shah.

In fact, Saba has made her musical contributions in movies like Shaandaar, Karwaan, and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

Apart from movies, she has been a popular face on commercials as well and featured in ads for brands such as Cadbury, Pond's, Maggi, Kit Kat, Nescafe and many more.

And after watching Saba Azad as Pipsi, we would love to see more of her in cinema (not just paparazzi videos).