Believing in superstitions isn’t restricted to us middle-class people because even our favorite celebrities believe in them just like we do. From adding and removing letters from their names to releasing their movies on a specific date, celebrities have been consulting a famous numerologist for many years now.

Sanjay B Jumaani is a renowned name in the astrology and numerology world who is the reason behind the success of many celebrities and movies. In a conversation, he talked about the times he helped different stars to reach new heights. Read on.

1. He mentioned that Yash Chopra used to follow numerology secretly. In his iconic movie Kabhi Kabhie, the spelling of the same word is different on the numerologist’s recommendation. His movie Darr had an extra ‘R’ – which became a big hit. The titles for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi were all numerologically decided. In fact, he used to release all his movies or make important announcements on dates 3, 6 or 9.

2. Karan Johar was inspired by Yash Chopra to believe in numerology and he also consulted Sanjay Jummani for some of his movies.

3. Ekta Kapoor added extra letters in her shows Kkusum and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii on his recommendation.

4. It was his father, Bansilal M Jumaani, who recommended adding two extra ‘A’s in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The movie went on and won 112 awards after its release.

5. He recommended Mukesh Ambani not to work in partnership with his younger brother, Anil Ambani. He also asked Mukesh Ambani to add gold color to the Mumbai Indians jersey and change the jersey numbers for some of the cricketers of the team. After making the changes, they won five IPL matches.

6. His father recommended Sanjay Dutt to wear a pearl ring years back. After that, the actor touched new heights with the success of Munna Bhai MBBS.

7. He also suggested adding letters in many movie titles, like K. Balachander’s Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Basu Chatterjee’s Shaukeeen, Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish and Rohit Shetty’s Simmba.

8. His father recommended Rahul Dravid to change his jersey number from 5 to either 19, 37 or 46. The cricketer picked number 19 as it was also his wife’s birth date. In the next two years, he received many winning titles.

9. He recommended Hardik Pandya change his jersey number from 11 to 33 and also asked him to wear a pendant with ‘33’ on it which worked like a charm for him. Last year, he predicted a great year for the cricketer and he made a comeback from his back issue, became a captain and won a trophy for his IPL team, Gujarat Titans.

10. Shilpa Shetty was recommended to wear an emerald ring and within months, she won the reality television show, Big Brother.

11. Dinesh Karthik also wears an emerald ring on his recommendation.

12. When Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat was going through legal troubles, he asked the director to add an ‘A’ in the title and asked him to release the movie on the 24th – a Wednesday. The movie not only became a hit, but also touched ₹500 crores.

13. After Robin Uthappa wore a 37-number jersey at his suggestion and made many records, Gautam Gambhir also consulted him. He asked him to wear a diamond ring and jersey number 23. In the next two matches, he became the Man Of The Match and won an IPL match.

14. He also recommended Shikhar Dhawan to change his jersey number from 25 to 42. In the next one year, his averages were doubled in matches.

15. When Amitabh Bachchan was nearly at the end of his career, he recommended the actor to wear a neelam. He then made a massive comeback with Mohabbatein and Kaun Banega Crorepati.

