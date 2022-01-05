Remember the television star who made a whopping ₹37 Lakh in a week by selling her farts? Well, it seems her business ran 'out of wind' following heart attack like chest pains, due to which she was hospitalised. Mind you, the business went well.

Stephanie Matto had revealed that she was selling her farts in a jar to her fans at a price of ₹75,000 each jar. She bottled up the 'fancy smell' and even placed flowers in the jars for a long-lasting fart experience. While we all were left agape at the venture (because farts...!?), Stephanie was busy bottling up her emissions at a rate of 50 per week. But that didn't end well.

Because apparently her digestive system couldn't keep up with people's hoard of requests and the actor was rushed to the hospital after overdoing her squeezing. Reportedly, she had chest pains which she thought were symptoms of a heart attack which she counted as her 'final moments'.

A series of tests revealed that the pain she experienced was a result of her steady diet of gas-inducing beans and eggs. Stephanie herself said that she would consume protein shakes and black-bean soups to make her farts more pungent. She told Jam Press:

I could tell that something was not right that evening when I was lying in bed and I could feel a pressure in my stomach moving upward. It was quite hard to breathe, and every time I tried to breathe in, I’d feel a pinching sensation around my heart.

- Stephanie Matto

The actor said that she had begun the business as it was a quirky, fun and different way of gaining publicity, and people in the past had expressed their wishes to get their hands on her worn bras, panties, bath water and the like. Once she announced the business, the jars began selling like 'hotcakes'. And hence began her diet which included mostly protein muffins, shakes and also hard-boiled eggs, along with black-bean salad, onion and ham-and-pepper omelettes.

But too much protein dampened her business as the excessive gas in her digestive tract 'knocked the wind out of her'. And thus, we are seeing the retirement of a 'fartpreneur'.

I was advised to change my diet and to take a gas suppressant medication, which has effectively ended my business.

- Stephanie Matto

Stephanie also said that her family is relieved at the end of the business, and so is her colon. But, farts find a way, don't they? And so, her business is moving from actual fart jars to a venture of digital fart jar artwork, whatever that is. Well, you can put an end to businesses but not the minds.

I think everything happens for a reason, and although my fart-selling days are ending, I am going to save the money I’ve made and will put some into crypto.

- Stephanie Matto

Here's to the longevity of Stephanie's farts.