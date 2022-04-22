In the past, a number of celebrities have said and done several irrelevant things, including coming out on the streets to sweep or saying contradicting things about the climate. And today, we have compiled these dumb statements and acts for you. Read on.

1. In 2021, Akshay Kumar walked 21 kilometres on the 'treadmill' to understand the plight of women who go to fetch water by walking long distances to get safe drinking water.

For obvious reasons, netizens were pissed with the actor due to his sheer lack of sympathy by walking in an air-conditioned room wearing branded shoes.

2. In 2014, television host Pat Sajak took to his social media account and mocked the climate change activists.

Needless to mention, his tweets incited an uproar amongst his followers.

I now believe global warming alarmists are unpatriotic racists knowingly misleading for their own ends. Good night.

Later, in a statement, he claimed that he was just being snarky. However, the damage was already done by then.

3. In 2019, Hema Malini got relentlessly trolled for cleaning the street outside the parliament as she couldn't hold the broom properly.

As soon as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was launched, several actors and politicians were seen promoting the initiative. The actor's video clip went viral, netizens called her entire cleanliness act fake.

#WATCH Delhi: BJP MPs including Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur and Hema Malini take part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' in Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/JJJ6IEd0bg — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

4. The actor flew an additional 8,000 miles, in his private jet, to New York for accepting an award on climate change at the Riverkeeper Fishermen’s Ball.

In 2016, Leonardo DiCaprio bagged his first Oscar for The Revenant in France.

5. In 2017, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Akshay Kumar kick-started a cleanliness drive in Lucknow by cleaning a school's premises with brooms.

However, the actor, along with his co-star Bhumi Pednekar, were called out by the netizens as the drive was just before the release of their movie, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha which revolves around the importance of a toilet and hygienic sanitation conditions.

6. Donald Trump rubbished the reports by his own government warning of the devastating effects of climate change.

As per an official report from 2018, climate change will cost the USA economy hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the century. Instead of taking serious steps to curb global warming, former president Donald Trump rubbished the reports and said that he doesn't 'believe it'.

7. In 2020, Salman Khan took to his social media account to promote the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan by sweeping his Panvel Farmhouse's garden on World Environment Day.

In the video clip, the actor along with Lulia Vantur was seen sweeping the front yard of his garden. He captioned the post: #SwachhBharat #WorldEnvironmentDay.

8. In 2021, Lindsay Lohan promoted an auction for the Canine Cartel, an online community that offers NFTs of dog avatars.

However, the furry community called out the actor as cryptocurrency transactions cause high amounts of carbon dioxide emissions, which will ultimately result in negative environmental effects.

Ugh. These celebs made us facepalm, really hard!