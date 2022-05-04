Knocking off designers without giving them their due credit is not cool! Culprit #1 in this heinous offence is Bucky Barnes aka Sebastian Stan. How dare he blatantly rip off our y2k king, Govinda, whose fashion was lightyears ahead of his time?

govinda inspiring generations once again pic.twitter.com/Tfom1eNzFW — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) May 3, 2022

met gala no.1 — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) May 3, 2022

met-o raste se jaa raha tha sorry i had to get this out of my system — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) May 3, 2022

This guy can't hold a candle to Govinda 😍 — nirupama kotru (@nirupamakotru) May 3, 2022

Inspiring Henry Cavill for Man of steel and promoting "Multiverse".DC and Marvel United. pic.twitter.com/a0lJqOmLG3 — Kothi Bangle wala (@AdhawVishvadeep) May 4, 2022

Used Party decoration material to decorate himself pic.twitter.com/Pb0BhgrQFh — Argon (@argon1010) May 3, 2022

Imagine Govinda as Bucky Barnes instead of Sebastian Stan. 🤢 — Aman Goyal (@AmanGoyal1989) May 3, 2022

I noticed what Ranveer Singh does now, the kitsch,the loud and over the top was done by Govinda way back when my father was a teen but I guess he was in the wrong era, lacked suave and couldn't speak English. https://t.co/GE9Ln9ICAU — TanyaSingh (@T19Says) May 3, 2022

Give our king the appreciation he deserves.

After sasta Govinda we have Culprit #2, the destroyer of tiny butts and self-esteem in women, Kylie Jenner. This weird hybrid between Tina and Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hain is enough to make Rahul go "cheater, cheater, cheater!"

when you’re anjali but you also gotta channel tina to impress rahul 😔 #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/OJ7pUxqABq — rercury in metrograde (@wahiladkiyaar) May 3, 2022

Her expression says it all like "wtf did I just do to myself" — ed••⁷ (@ughfilterr) May 3, 2022

kuch kuch hota hai in the multiverse of madness — ◝ (@otpidusprime) May 3, 2022

Mera outfit adhoora reh gaya Rifat Bi — Waseem Mushtaq (@Wordswala) May 3, 2022

picture from anjali's wedding day at the basketball court ( real ) — Vansh🧣 (@Vanshrepsun) May 3, 2022

Travis Scott when he saw her in that dress: "Tum nahi samjhogi Kylie, kuch kuch hota hain."

After Kylie's hard fail we have Culprit #3, mother-extraordinaire Kris Jenner who didn't even spare Elon Musk with her momager energy. Proof that no matter how much free speech you can afford to kill, you still can't escape the ma ki mamta.

Now why is kris jenner wearing a sari to the met gala 🤨 https://t.co/ws3oB5QXbF — penn badgley’s chest hair (@paverroni) May 2, 2022

Why is kris Jenner wearing a Fuckin piss yellow sari 😭😭😭😭 — tad 👾 G&G update pinned (@strawberrygogy) May 3, 2022

Kris Jenner is giving failed sari draping attempt — Skye⁷ • he/him lesbian lan wangji ♡ (@sugasyrup_) May 2, 2022

Desiness rating 5/10.

Last but never the least is Culprit #4, teen-pop icon Sabrina Carpenter, who wore a bootleg lehenga to the MET steps. I'm not saying she's not serving looks, but her gold, glittery outfit is every South Delhi rich bitch trying to outshine the bride at a shaadi.

Remember when Sabrina Carpenter wore a lehenga to Met Gala? She loves India wbk pic.twitter.com/nc2eTbUQKw — rits 🪩 || sabrina's first gala (@ritayka13) May 3, 2022

WHY IS SABRINA CARPENTER WEARING A LEHENGA pic.twitter.com/RAmEiv8ZpB — AL⁷ (@howamisosweg) May 2, 2022

“We wanted to create something spectacular yet modern: sequins are a Paco Rabanne signature, and the cut is reminiscent of old Hollywood, original American couture” — Julien Dossena on Sabrina Carpenter's look for #MetGala pic.twitter.com/LaWu92CHk3 — melissa 💌 (@sabslucky) May 3, 2022

American couture my ass, this is a lehenga.

Yo Hollywood, where's our shoutout?