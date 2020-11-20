You know how they say that everyone starts from somewhere? Well, this turned out to be a Twitter trend where people started sharing their firsts salaries. 

From film directors to journalists, everyone tweeted the amount they received and what their job roles were like. I mean, after all, we can never forget our 'firsts.'

Fukrey actor Pulkit Samrat earned his first salary by doing odd jobs. 

Indian film director and producer, Anubhav Sinha who gave us movies like - Mulk, Thappad, Article 15 earned Rs. 80.

Actress Sayani Gupta was in Sales and Marketing while getting paid Rs. 12,500.

Mirzapur star Ali Fazal worked at a call center to pay his college fees. 

Marketer Mahesh Murthy just started out from 400 Rs a month. 

DJ Paroma took a huge dip in her salary to follow her dreams. 

Journalist Avinash was an office assistant and earned an amount of Rs. 500.

Ex journalist Mandvi Gayatri Sharma earned her first salary by making friendship bands. 

Film journalist, director, and produce Ram Kamal received his first salary as a tuition teacher.  

Actress Nimrat Kaur was a part of a music skit where she earned Rs 10,000 as her first salary. 

Actor Sharad Kelkar earned 2500 bucks as a gym instructor. 

Screenwriter and film editor, Apurva Asrani earned his first salary as a sales boy. He has edited series & movies like Made In Heaven, Satya, and Shahid. 

Film director Onir who gave us movies like I am, Bas Ek Pal, Sorry Bhai also gave tuitions. 

Indian film director, writer, and producer, Hansal Mehta, who gave us gems like Scam 1992, Citylights, Omerta, and Chhalaang was a salesperson at the age of 16 while earning 450 bucks. 

What was your first salary like? 