You know how they say that everyone starts from somewhere? Well, this turned out to be a Twitter trend where people started sharing their firsts salaries.

From film directors to journalists, everyone tweeted the amount they received and what their job roles were like. I mean, after all, we can never forget our 'firsts.'

Fukrey actor Pulkit Samrat earned his first salary by doing odd jobs.

First Salary- ₹ 1500

Age- 16

Selling petro cards at gas stations. https://t.co/ncJS45x0Of — Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) November 18, 2020

Indian film director and producer, Anubhav Sinha who gave us movies like - Mulk, Thappad, Article 15 earned Rs. 80.

First Salary- Rs 80

Age-18

Arithmetic tuition to a class 7 student to earn for my smoking in the Engg college. https://t.co/SmxrV3E2Xf — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) November 18, 2020

Actress Sayani Gupta was in Sales and Marketing while getting paid Rs. 12,500.

First Salary- Rs 12,500/-

Age 21

Marketing and Sales Executive in a Publishing House/Infrastructure Research Firm. https://t.co/cwr1BDs5bi — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) November 18, 2020

Mirzapur star Ali Fazal worked at a call center to pay his college fees.

First salary - 8000/-

Age - 19

Call centre during college to fund college fee. https://t.co/z2julqM576 — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) November 18, 2020

Marketer Mahesh Murthy just started out from 400 Rs a month.

First full-time salary- Rs. 400/month plus commission



Age- 17



Selling vacuum cleaners door to door. https://t.co/DG9BDUO74Y — Mahesh Murthy (@maheshmurthy) November 19, 2020

DJ Paroma took a huge dip in her salary to follow her dreams.

First Salary - Rs.30,000

Age - 18

As a Cabin crew, which then grew to about a lac a month and then dropped to Rs.4,000 at the age of 23 when I started my career as a DJ 🙈 https://t.co/CEA0dgjQvB — PAROMA CHATTERJEE (@DjParoma) November 18, 2020

Journalist Avinash was an office assistant and earned an amount of Rs. 500.

First salary -5000

Age- 22

Office assistant to the amazing @mrnkhosla who introduced me to the world of Journalism https://t.co/tKEAlaQBCc — Avinash Kalla (@avinashkalla) November 18, 2020

Ex journalist Mandvi Gayatri Sharma earned her first salary by making friendship bands.

First salary - Rs 100

Age - 17 yrs

Made friendship bands & gave the money to mom. She still has the whole 100 buck as a way to cherish the memory. https://t.co/HXTnCrFOEC — Mandvi Gayatri Sharma (@MandviSharma) November 18, 2020

Film journalist, director, and produce Ram Kamal received his first salary as a tuition teacher.

First salary - Rs 150

Age - 16

Gave tuition to class one student. All subjects in Kolkata. ❣ https://t.co/WJ1YlfHeUi — Ram Kamal । राम कमल (@Ramkamal) November 18, 2020

Actress Nimrat Kaur was a part of a music skit where she earned Rs 10,000 as her first salary.

First Salary : 10,000/-

Age : 17

Musical skit for a car launch at the Auto Expo Delhi used to open my first bank account. https://t.co/k3Kerh34KF — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) November 18, 2020

Actor Sharad Kelkar earned 2500 bucks as a gym instructor.

First salary - Rs. 2500

"Age - 18"

Gym instructor — Sharad Kelkar (@SharadK7) November 18, 2020

Screenwriter and film editor, Apurva Asrani earned his first salary as a sales boy. He has edited series & movies like Made In Heaven, Satya, and Shahid.

First Salary- Rs 1000

Age: 15

Sales boy for a 'Weekender' clothing store on Warden Rd, so that I could vacation in Bangalore without borrowing money from my father. https://t.co/acukgvCWFU — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) November 18, 2020

Film director Onir who gave us movies like I am, Bas Ek Pal, Sorry Bhai also gave tuitions.

First Salary - Rs 500

Age - 18

Used to give tuition to two school kids , three times a week post college hours . Kokata . https://t.co/l2rZf26QU4 — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर (@IamOnir) November 19, 2020

Indian film director, writer, and producer, Hansal Mehta, who gave us gems like Scam 1992, Citylights, Omerta, and Chhalaang was a salesperson at the age of 16 while earning 450 bucks.

First salary- Rs.450pm

Age-16

Salesperson at Intershoppe Kemp's Corner selling Fu's jeans and casual wear to earn money for my junior college wardrobe. https://t.co/TYiJi9dQPR — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 18, 2020

What was your first salary like?