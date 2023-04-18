Homosexuality is no longer a crime in India. Despite its decriminalisation by the Supreme Court in 2018, it is still a topic of debate regarding the legalisation of same-sex marriages. Last month, the Centre objected to same-sex marriages, saying that such solemnisations may have ‘psychological’ effects on children. To which, the apex court reportedly confronted the government’s anxiety, stating that growing up with gay or lesbian parents will not necessarily make a child lesbian or gay.

Source: Live Law

A day ahead of the constitutional bench hearing the petitions seeking legalisation of same-sex marriages in the SC, the Centre recently submitted a fresh application. It stated that these petitions reflect “urban elitist views for the purpose of social acceptance”.

But before that, let’s hear what the apex court said today.

According to a report by Mirror Now, the Supreme Court on Tuesday reacted to the ‘urban elitist’ remark made by the Centre. “Same-sex relationships widely accepted after scrapping 377…Not just in urban but all areas,” the apex court stated.

"Same-sex relationships widely accepted after scrapping 377… Not just in urban, but all areas": Supreme Court on Centre's 'urban elitist' argument@harishvnair1 reports | #LGBTQIA #SameSexMarriage #SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/82auzN7BSX — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) April 18, 2023

Let’s see how these 8 celebrities are expressing their support for the legalisation of same-sex marriages in India:

ADVERTISEMENT Director Hansal Mehta, who helmed Modern Love: Mumbai, took to Twitter to promote same-sex marriages. “Come on Supreme Court. Pave the path. Legalise same-sex marriages,” Mehta wrote.

Come on Supreme Court! Pave the path. Legalise same-sex marriages.#AbKiBaarPyaar pic.twitter.com/Xk4ADBH3UF — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 18, 2023

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also came out in support of it while stating that “same-sex marriage is not an ‘urban elitist’ concept.”

NO. Same sex marriage is not an ‘urban elitist’ concept. It’s a human need. Maybe some sarkari elites drafted it who have never travelled in small towns & villages. Or Mumbai locals.



First, same sex marriage is not a concept. It’s a need. It’s a right.

And in a progressive,… https://t.co/M4S3o5InXI — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 18, 2023

Actress Celine Jaitly tweeted, “I stand with the Indian LGBTQ in their battle for right to life to dignity…”

ADVERTISEMENT I stand with the Indian #LGBTQ in their battle for right to life to dignity, to the institution of marriage & family which is available to others Today a 5 judge Constitution Bench hears pleas seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriage@free_equal : https://t.co/3g2zcfkOEQ pic.twitter.com/GY4W8dYMvG — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) April 18, 2023

Vir Das tweeted, “Hoping our honourable SC legalises same-sex marriages today.”

Hoping our honourable SC legalises #samesexmarriage today 🤞❤️ — Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 18, 2023

Businessman Tehseen Pooonawalla wrote, “The right to marry a consenting adult is a fundamental right under Article 21…society cannot take away this right…”

The right to marry a consenting adult is a FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT under Article 21, the umbrella of all FUNDAMENTAL Rights & society cannot take away this right. May the Hon'ble SC uphold the right & liberty of our LGBTQ community under the spl marriage act !#SameSexMarriage. — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) April 18, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Director Onir, who identifies himself as gay, condemned the Centre’s ‘urban elitist’ comment, saying, “Why does our happiness shake them so much?”

Desperate attempt by the state to deny us our legitimate rights as equal citizens. why does our happiness shake them so much? why is the heteronormative world so insecure ? or is it a fear that patriarchy and power is slipping out of their hands ? #samesexmarriage pic.twitter.com/kyrvbZxMVK — iamOnir (@IamOnir) April 17, 2023

Editor, screenwriter Apurva Asrani requested citizens to support the legalisation of same-sex marriages. “Can you be united today for the right to love?” Asrani wrote.

Dear Left, Right & those in between; It's easy to be divided by ideological hatred. The bigger question is; can you be united today for the right to love? #samesexmarriage isn't just some trending hashtag. Not fighting for your brethren to have it is unconstitutional & inhuman.🏳️‍🌈 — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) April 18, 2023

Actress Sumona Chakravarti also supported it.

ADVERTISEMENT Hoping our honourable SC legalises #samesexmarriage today 🤞🏽🙌🏽

🌈 — Sumona Chakravarti (@sumona24) April 18, 2023

In its application, the Centre had claimed that the petitioners seeking its legalisation “do not represent the view of the entire population of the nation”, Hindustan Times reported.

Let’s unite for love, shall we?