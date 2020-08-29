Chadwick Boseman aka Marvel's Black Panther passed away on Friday at the age of 42.

The actor was diagnosed with colon cancer 4 years ago, in 2016, but never spoke about it publicly.

His family also confirmed the tragic news in a statement on Twitter. It read:

A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilsons Ma Raineys Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King TChalla to life in Black Panther.

His publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press that he died in his Los Angeles home with his wife and family by his side.

He has given us some eternal memories. May his soul rest in peace.