Chak De! India did a lot of things for Indian cinema – for starters, it made us fall in love with sports as a genre for films. Other than the fact that it subtly touched so many issues that still remain relevant, the film definitely left us with moments that live in our heads rent free.

Like this one scene, where SRK’s character, Kabir gathers the entire team at a McDonald’s, and the women end up beating men. After realizing that his team will never bond, Kabir decides to quit his job as coach and asks everyone to meet for one last lunch together. At McDonald’s two bratty men tease Molly and Mary while passing racist and sexist comments. And well, that starts a fight, with the women giving those men the beating that they deserve.

We’re used to heroes “saving” damsels in distress, even when it’s not needed. And not to get carried away, but that’s where the ‘beauty’ of this scene lies. The entire women’s hockey team destroy the space and those men (with their friends), with whatever they find – a broom, a chair, their hockey stick, even french fries. All of this happens as SRK’s character bites into his burger. Honestly, it’s so cathartic to watch – women kicking ass, because they can.

The scene lives in a lot our heads, just because of how subtle and honest it was. And maybe, that’s what films need to do – not constantly try to give us heroes who do all the protecting.

The internet certainly agrees.

since its release there has not been a single scene in hindi cinema as viscerally satisfying as the one in chak de india where women pummel the shit out of men and absolutely destroy a mcdonalds while SRK casually bites into a burger. — 📻 (@bambaiyya__) November 1, 2022

love that scene. Remember watching it the first time in the theatre and coming out wanting to clock some fellow’s face. — Sharada (@suitcaseindian) November 1, 2022

Kudos to the minds to include such scene which makes the entire movie memorable. Earlier it was Amit talking to Shiv or Jesus which made his movies with ' kya scene hain' tags? — Nadeem Nusrath (@NadeemNusrath1) November 2, 2022

+ when that one guy is trying to escape through the stairs and the girls DRAG HIM DOWN to beat him up ahhhhhhh it's so cathartic🤌🏼🤤😍 https://t.co/7P5boT20PU — B.Das (@bdass_) November 2, 2022

That scene lives rent free in my head! And every single time I see it, I want to be a part of that scene just hit those effing men!!!! https://t.co/qDP0w15Ics — Lawyer Kudi (@sakshichopra5) November 2, 2022

My most favourite scene in the movie! https://t.co/sr5orDArHk — Shaki (@fsharkz) November 1, 2022

I’d totally re-watch the film, just for this scene.