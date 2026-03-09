OYEEEEE INDIA BAN GAYAA OYEEEE

WORLD CHAMPIONS BAN GAYEEEE OYEEEE!

After a faadu performance, India humbled New Zealand by 96 runs to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, generating enormous celebrations all over India.

Kyun bhai, aa gaye swaaad?

Reports of attendance number more than 86,000 at the stadium, as quoted by reports from BBC and other international media like Fox News and Al Jazeera. Thus, India took home the title foruming this as the first ever to win consecutive ICC Men’s T20 World Cups.

Mujhe kal raat se bhot zor se “mujhe states ke naam na sunai dete hai na dikhai dete hai, sirf ek mulk ka naam sunai deta hai, INDIA,” aa raha hai.

In the previous ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament, on March 31, 2024, India defeated South Africa by (7runs). Therefore, winning this tournament gives India the title for being the most successful team in T20 World Cup.

Aura!

Overall, the men’s national senior cricket team has now accumulated two “ODI” World Championships (1983 and 2011) and three “T20” World Championships (2007, 2024, and 2026). Therefore, making India one of the strongest global cricketing nations today.

Thus, cricket is enjoying one of its best periods in India today and will continue bringing together and connecting many people in different parts of India.

Yup, India in its “sone ki chidiya” era or whattttt!!!

Former Captain Rohit Sharma was also visibly emotional after winning the World Cup this year, tears of relief and joy replacing the tears he shed as he left the field in disbelief after the team was defeated in the ODI World Cup Final.

It was also felt like a moment of redemption. Fans recalled the excruciating pain of losing the ODI World Cup Final to Australia at Ahmedabad and how this victory brought closure.

“The curse is broken today,” stated one fan, and he is bang on!

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli called the team’s performance throughout the event “phenomenal.”

After he retired from T20I international cricket after winning the T20 World Cup in 2024, Kohli went on record to post, “No match for the explosive cricket we played throughout the tournament on X.” Kohli’s reaction reflected how so many fans saw this win as India dominating the tournament through confidence and aggression on the field.

Forwarded congratulatory messages by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he commended the team’s effort in finding a way to win.

Reports from BBC mention that the Prime Minister said; “This remarkable triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination and teamwork. They have shown outstanding grit throughout the tournament. This victory has filled every Indian heart with pride and joy.”

The sentiment of the nation was reflected in the Prime Minister’s statement, as there were widespread celebrations across all cities, towns and villages.

Modi ji bhi khush hain 🙂

As soon as India won, there was a tremendous explosion of festivities throughout the entire country, which in India basically translates to sadko pe naachna! Xd.

Thousands of ecstatic fans poured into the streets dressed in team jerseys, waving the tricolor and dancing to loud music. Fireworks lit up the night and how!

According to the BBC, some of the major gathering points included:

• India Gate, in Delhi

• Marina Beach, in Chennai

• Outside of Mumbai Airport

• Cities Including Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Guwahati and Patna

Cars stopped in mid road as individuals exited their vehicles to participate in the party, flagging down rhythmically and dancing with complete strangers. There were continuous horns honking and cheering as fans gathered until the early hours of the morning.

Many citizens felt unification for the entire country.

According to The Times of India, residents of the city flooded into the streets, displaying their jubilation about the match result from Dak Bungalow roundabout to JP Ganga Path (more commonly referred to as Marine Drive), with flags-waving and chanting ‘India, India’ while the air was filled with drums and firecrackers.

As cars and motorcycles made their way slowly through the streets with horns honking, fans danced to celebratory beats, creating impromptu victory parades in pockets throughout the city.

One of the largest gatherings was found at JP Ganga Path where authorities had erected a large public screen on which the match was being shown. After India secured their victory, the crowd erupted there, it was the real Aura farming of the night.

Crowds hugged strangers, cheered loudly and celebrated together, as if the whole city became one gigantic stadium.

Fans Aura Farmed HARD Last Night

Throughout India fans expressed their heartfelt emotions with regards to this monumental victory.

Shraddha Mokal, a cricket enthusiast from Mumbai celebrating told ANI:

““I have no favourites. I love each member of the team. I can’t express in words how happy I am today.”

Another fan, Kalpana from Gurgaon, said to PTI:

“Once again our team has proved that this is the best in the world.”

Dr. Kunal Kumar, a neurosurgeon and associate professor of surgery at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital acknowledged that today’s success is historic for both India and Bihar. He told reporters at the dairy farm:

“It is not only a matter of pride for India but also for Bihar. Players like Ishan Kishan have made the country proud on the global stage.”

Families across Patna came out to celebrate, just like they did when the phenomenal India team won the roadside World Cup in 1947! Kon kehta hai history does not repeat itself? Uska ek India ka ticket kaato.