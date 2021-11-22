That Shah Rukh Khan is loved across the globe is a fact, and his influence has been widespread, but sometimes we forget just HOW widespread it is.

Did you know, there was a character named after him in a cartoon series that came into conception in the United States?

Shahrukh was a character in Littlest Pet Shop, and just like the superstar, he was also a popular actor.

He is actually a mongoose in the series which started in 2012 and ended in 2016. He starred in the episode Lights, Camera, Mongoose! where someone else gets confused for him, leading to a lot of confusion.

As the name suggests, the show was about pets, who could talk, so Shahrukh goes to the pet shop where he is given hard time before he returns to his normal life.

So cool, isn't it?