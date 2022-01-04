Chatpat, the 10-year-old viral internet influencer who won hearts with his account that gave us a sneak-peek into his life on the streets, is back again.

Chatpat, along with CRED and a group of other influencers like Yashraj Mukhate, Kusha Kapila, Bhuvan Bam and Tanmay Bhat featured in ad for the company.

In the advertisement, we got to see Chatpat talk about CRED's latest initiative, where CRED coins can be used to buy meals for children in need, in collaboration with SOS Children's Villages India.

The feature is obviously, in true CRED fashion, compared to how odd it is seeing your favourite influencers off camera.

Watch the ad here:

We love seeing Chatpat bring a change.