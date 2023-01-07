Although there are several movies that have the right amount of humour and emotions, there are just a bunch of movies that touch upon important topics, like sex education.

And Zee5’s latest movie, Chhatriwali, which just released its trailer, promises a rollercoaster ride of education and humour.

The movie revolves around a science genius, Sanya Dhingra (Rakul Preet Singh), who uses her skills for teaching children about sex education, including safe sex and the use of condoms.

Apart from the protagonist, the movie also features Sumeet Vyas, Satish Kaushik, Dolly Ahluwalia and Rajesh Tailang in prominent roles.

Directed by Tejas Prabhaa Vijay Deoskar, this drama laced with humour is slated to release on January 20.

You can watch the trailer here: