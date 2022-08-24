Tamil star Suriya's critically-acclaimed 2021 movie, Jai Bhim, was a bold and realistic take on caste atrocities in India. Why we are talking about it right now? You ask. 'Coz the film has been well-received beyond the borders.

Jai Bhim was recently screened at the Beijing International Film Festival this year and it made the audience quite emotional. A video of the moment from the screening is going viral on Twitter.

The clip posted by a Twitter user, @scribe_it shows a scene being played on the big screen in which a man from marginalised Irula tribe is talking to his pregnant wife after being brutally beaten up by the police. Reason? Apparently for stealing jewellery. Chinese audience start crying as they watch the hard-hitting sequence.

If the world becomes more aware of atrocities on Dalits and Adivasi through films like #Jaibhim then it would be better (sic).

Netizens have something to say about the video.

Jai Bhim mania never ends. Ruling the hearts of Chinese audiences (sic).

According to Times of India, Jai Bhim was selected for the Beijing International Film Festival under several categories for Oscar preliminary nominations. Though, the film didn't reach the finals, it surely won the hearts of the audience.

Jai Bhim is based on a real-life incident from 1993 which involved a case led by Justice K. Chandru. Suriya played the lead role of Advocate Chandru who fought for the rights of the marginalised couple and their community in the film. Actors Manikandan and Lijimol Jose were cast as the Irula couple Rajakannu and Sengeni.

The film was premiered on Amazon Prime Video during its release. Have you watched it yet?