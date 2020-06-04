Veteran screenwriter and filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, whose filmography includes classics like Kamla Ki Maut, Baaton Baaton Mein, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, etc., passed away due to age-related ailments. He was 93.

One of the finest filmmakers of the Indian film industry, he gifted Hindi cinema with some of the most brilliant slice-of-life dramas and comedies, that captured the hopes and dreams of the urban, middle-class India.

He also directed the TV series Byomkesh Bakshi and Rajani, and won the National Film Award for his movie Durga in 1992. People took to Twitter to express their condolences:

Saddened at the demise of legendary film director and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee. He gave us gems like 'Chhoti Si Baat', 'Chitchor', 'Rajanigandha', 'Byomkesh Bakshi', 'Rajni' among others. Condolences to his family, friends, fans & the entire film fraternity — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 4, 2020

.Everyday brings with it some bad news! You were part of my childhood Dada .Humane,gentle , witty !These days you are the main inspiration for a lot of young film makers . They are mimicking your films.N they lie when they say different films didn’t work in the past .Yours did ! https://t.co/irSDH4Nhdh — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) June 4, 2020

Just heard that Director Basu Chatterjee, who made films like Rajnigandha, Chhoti Si Baat, Chitchor, Khatta Meetha & Baton Baton Mein is no more. He was the master of the gentle middle class urban story.

For another generation, he made the Byomkesh Bakshi series

RIP Basu Da pic.twitter.com/6XhsoJxxGz — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 4, 2020

The oldest chronicler of Indian middle class anxieties, pre-liberalization ambitions, and the uncertain relatable loves of underdogs like most of us... Basu Chatterjee... gone... hopefully to an afterlife where many Aruns would need him to become the 2.0 version of themselves. pic.twitter.com/agW80I84j1 — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) June 4, 2020

RIP Basu Chatterjee, maker of the much loved films “Choti Si Baat”, “Rajnigandha”, “Chitchor” et al. pic.twitter.com/tvQM4M2ByB — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) June 4, 2020

RIP director #BasuChatterjee ji... One of the finest storytellers... Basu Da, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/wv1eBvcFlF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2020

Sri #BasuChatterjee, The man who has been one of the change makers of Indian cinema, will be alive forever through his stupendous body of work! Rest in Peace Sir 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wvMfSu0FQl — Jeet Gannguli (@jeetmusic) June 4, 2020

A major loss to the world of Indian cinema. Your films will remind this and the future generations of you. Rest inPeace Basuda! Om Shanti 🙏🙏 #BasuChatterjee https://t.co/Nx3B1Ck8Dy — ramesh sharma (@rameshfilms) June 4, 2020

His movies have always been a gem of cinema, A director who took best works from his actors, subtly etched their soft emotions in movies like choti si baat, rajnigandha, baaton baaton mein, and many others. His demise has left a vacant that can't be filled. RIP #BasuChatterjee pic.twitter.com/0BQARXMdVc — Prashant Ranjan (@pranjan21) June 4, 2020

So long, Basu Chatterjee. Bombay never looked more appealing onscreen than in his best films — Uday Bhatia (@yooday) June 4, 2020

It is a true loss for the film industry. May his soul rest in peace.