Veteran screenwriter and filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, whose filmography includes classics like Kamla Ki Maut, Baaton Baaton Mein, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, etc., passed away due to age-related ailments. He was 93. 

Basu Chatterjee
Source: techylens

One of the finest filmmakers of the Indian film industry, he gifted Hindi cinema with some of the most brilliant slice-of-life dramas and comedies, that captured the hopes and dreams of the urban, middle-class India.

Basu Chatterjee
Source: ABP Live

He also directed the TV series Byomkesh Bakshi and Rajani, and won the National Film Award for his movie Durga in 1992. People took to Twitter to express their condolences: 

It is a true loss for the film industry. May his soul rest in peace. 