Netflix released its list of most-watched original movies on the platform, and Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda starrer Extraction has topped the list with 99 million viewers.
Extraction starred Hemsworth as a mercenary hired to rescue a drug lord's child (Rudrakh Jaiswal) who was kidnapped by his competitors. It also included a cameo by Pankaj Tripathi.
A slick action thriller, Extraction beat Sandra Bullock's Bird Box (89 million viewers), and Ryan Reynold's 6 Underground (83 million viewers) to top the list.
Randeep Hooda and Chris Hemsworth celebrated the news on social media:
Can’t thank everyone enough for the continued support of Extraction! Still going strong and sitting at number 1 biggest film ever for Netflix. You guys are the greatest 🙏🙏 @netflix @thesamhargrave @therussobrothers @deadline @randeephooda @rudhrakshjaiswal1 @golfarahani @dkharbour
Ah well, this is what you get when Chris Hemsworth speaks Bangla.