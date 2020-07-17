Netflix released its list of most-watched original movies on the platform, and Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda starrer Extraction has topped the list with 99 million viewers.

Extraction starred Hemsworth as a mercenary hired to rescue a drug lord's child (Rudrakh Jaiswal) who was kidnapped by his competitors. It also included a cameo by Pankaj Tripathi.

A slick action thriller, Extraction beat Sandra Bullock's Bird Box (89 million viewers), and Ryan Reynold's 6 Underground (83 million viewers) to top the list.

Randeep Hooda and Chris Hemsworth celebrated the news on social media:

Amazing work 👏 👏 👏 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) July 16, 2020

Ah well, this is what you get when Chris Hemsworth speaks Bangla.