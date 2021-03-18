Chrissy Teigen is known for her amazing comebacks and straightforward replies on social media.

So, she did that again this week after she posted a topless picture of hers with her son Miles on Instagram. She captioned the picture, "Please move, Mommy is trying to be thirsty."

While many of her followers found her post funny and relatable.

Many found her picture quite inappropriate.

So, Chrissy very casually had a comeback for all her haters and we're all for it.

Well, can someone teach us how to be as cool as Chrissy? Thanks.