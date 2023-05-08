The mere idea of legends Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy collaborating is goosebumps-arousing. But dreams do come true. The new trailer for Oppenheimer is here. And. Its. Very. Hard. To. Contain. Our. Excitement.

Nolan’s Oppenheimer journeys the life of Physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, the mastermind behind the atomic bomb. The man who later deeply regretted the utter devastation his own creation had unleashed.

“We imagine a future, and our imaginings horrify us”, says Robert Oppenheimer at the beginning of the first trailer released four months ago. The physicist narrates throughout the video as scenes depicting a sense of evil foreboding, sinister tension overwhelm the screen.

The new, more-detailed trailer for Oppenheimer has just been released. It begins with the American Physicist claiming they’re in a National Emergency. A few distorted frames later, we see him underlining the possible catastrophic consequences of Nazis owning a bomb. He talks about accumulating all of America’s industrial might at scientific innovation at a secret laboratory which Lieutenant General Leslie Richard Groves Jr later dubs “the most important event to ever happen in the history of the world.”

Having witnessed Nolan’s cinematic genius multiple times, people are nothing but absolutely thrilled about his upcoming masterpiece.

Madness https://t.co/bevMZK1KF4 — Jaehaerys the j man (@OGBoogeyman) May 8, 2023

This looks sickening!! I'm SAT, guess it'd be a cinema binging on 21.7 https://t.co/sCaNmngVuA pic.twitter.com/uXh3DXXV6y — of venus (@alItherage) May 8, 2023

Cillian is about to be earth shatteringly good in this oh wow https://t.co/tWqhjMPXll — holiday barbie (@barbieklrs) May 8, 2023

Christopher Nolan how to hype up the audience. An Incredible marketing. Truly a work of art — ezzsmth._. (@ezzsmth) May 8, 2023

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie will release on the same day. It’s gonna be a GOOD day for CINEMA!

I was considering watching Barbie because I'm a fan of some Ryan Gosling movies and Ryan Gosling's characters are an inspiration to copy his personality and try to be like him, but I think I'll just watch Oppenheimer and leave Barbie for later. https://t.co/oLC3BIi1dK — Anderson (@Anderson9S5) May 8, 2023

This looks so fucking amazing I can't wait to see this, every Nolan movie absolutely bangs https://t.co/KLNdFiy6bX — solo (@SoloOrTroll) May 8, 2023

'you are a man who gave them the power to destroy themselves, and the world is not prepared.'



that's the focus of the film and it can be a 6 hour masterpiece for all i care https://t.co/pFz9sJji24 — Stephen Lylyk (@LylykStephen) May 8, 2023

I felt the radiation from this trailer now my lifespan is 2 years shorter. https://t.co/AOQXNFi3aa — anti – BAT (@0zxnn) May 8, 2023

MOVIE OF THE YEAR INCOMING https://t.co/Hu9zRPp4Dg — Fahad Iqbal (@ifahad_iqbal) May 8, 2023

Still by far my most anticipated movie https://t.co/nKZ1qTnKpC — Justinbarish (@justinbarish32) May 8, 2023

Oppenheimer will release on 21 July 2023.