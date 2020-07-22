John David Washington and Robert Pattinson starrer, Tenet created quite a stir after dropping its first trailer. Fans of the actors and the filmmaker couldn't wait to watch Christopher Nolan’s new sci-fi thriller, with a promising storyline and an interesting cast.

Sadly, Tenet, which was scheduled to release at the re-opening of theatres, has now been delayed indefinitely.

Due to the pandemic, this film which was originally slated to release on 17 July was later postponed to 31 July, then 12 August and now indefinitely. According to reports, this latest decision was taken by Warner Bros. due to the delay in reopening theatres.

We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for ‘Tenet,’ Christopher Nolan’s wholly original and mind-blowing feature. Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theatre partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen.

- Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. chairman

However, there is still hope for international fans as the studio stated that they might release the film internationally before releasing it in the US, according to the restrictions on theatres in each country.