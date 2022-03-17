Right from the trailer, Badhai Do had us bookmark its date. Why, you ask? The film starred Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar dealing with an offbeat theme, with a typical and relatable Indian family in the backdrop. What could get better than this?

Just like you, this was my opinion when I signed up for the film. Nonetheless, my thoughts altered with Chum Darang's entry, 45 minutes later.

Darang essays Rimjhim Jongkey, Suman's (Bhumi Pednekar) love interest but primarily an independent woman who works at a hospital and leads her life on her own terms.

Right from the first frame, she's portrayed as an outspoken, eloquent and dignified person who refuses to function in society's accordance.

"Socha tha family hai, samajh jayegi, par nahi."

It was bold of her to confront her family about her sexuality, as she didn't put a curtain of secrets over her identity, despite knowing the consequences. Rimjhim carries the pain of being shunned by her family, yet chooses to ceaselessly walk ahead in life.

It made me cheer aloud for the character who loved as firmly as she could when she met someone who wasn't afraid to fall in love too.

What I found truly moving was the time when Suman expressed her desire of having children and shared some tender memories of her past.

Rimjhim patiently listened to her, adopted Suman's dream as her own and assured that she'll be there by her side, no matter what.

Like a true partner, she urged Suman to break open her shell and live life to the fullest.

Badhai Do is applaud-worthy since we don't usually witness mainstream films mounted on north-east queer characters.

Amidst the pool of Hindi movies that accommodate LGBTQ characters to primarily make them the brunt of the jokes, Chum Darang in Badhai Do overhauls even the established Bollywood actors.

She isn't offered a run-of-the-mill role and enjoys a reasonable screen-time in which the actor absolutely owns the movie.

I entered into the film rooting for Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, and came out of it fangirling over Chum Darang.

Here's to Bollywood satiating our long-standing desire to watch inclusive films!