The word ‘feminism’ is a trigger for many people out there. While it exists to advocate women’s rights in society, but how can “feminazis” stand against patriarchal oppression right? The term is often misunderstood by the other gender, and you’re often mansplained that feminists hate men. Chuckles.

We found a classic example of one such man who thought feminism what all about opening doors and paying bills equally. Hold on before you bang your head on the wall. We have an interesting end for this story.

A Twitter user Viren Sood narrated this incident on his account that he lectured his Tinder date about feminism hoping she would split the bill. However, his date decided to pay the entire amount (maybe in the hope of never seeing this person again).

Once a Tinder date asked me to pay the bill. I lectured her on Feminism in the hope to split. She paid the entire amount herself — Viren Sood (@viren11811) October 30, 2022

Twiitizens are trolling the person who thought feminism is about paying bills and have a lot to say. Here are some comments.

so for him, feminism is:

respecting women, standing up for them ❎

making her pay the whole bill ✅ https://t.co/zEw9UFhbFq — rushi⁷ 🧑🏻‍🚀 (@justinseagulllt) November 1, 2022

The typical standup comedian who thinks splitting the bill is feminism 😭🤣 https://t.co/1zJlCKAKwv — ₛᵣₑₑ 🌻 (@sreestfu) November 2, 2022

why is it always #these men talking about women and dating https://t.co/FEZZzYRXc2 — glop the pock, the pock you glop (@shourtneycayne) November 1, 2022

You have never been on a date stop it https://t.co/e2q8p7SqGd — superstar supernova (@hermionedanger) November 1, 2022

on today's episode of things that never happened: https://t.co/LOP73mUqN8 — tired (@kkukfan) November 1, 2022

women are taking a risk even meeting you and you can't buy them a coffee because of "fEmiNiSm". https://t.co/mfv8lnPGcj — gina haraam⁷ (@ginandt0nic) November 1, 2022

I hope she left a tip for your broke a$s as well then https://t.co/RgAdy6naMB — ' (@mmhhmmhyeahyeah) November 1, 2022

I think she paid so he would shut up. https://t.co/RosOh2CT3b — Easy Rider (@Koushik_laribee) November 1, 2022

I feel like if a man tries to lecture a woman about feminism to make her split the bill, she sould explain the concept of supply and demand to him in the context of the dating pool 🙂 https://t.co/mbSErbWAem — Anushka (@Anushkannot) November 1, 2022

that was his first and last date or this never actually happened https://t.co/2r4dQ6BYjb — mal (@whattfmal) November 1, 2022

Now that’s how you spot red flags on dates.