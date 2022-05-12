When it comes to reality TV, Nach Baliye is one of the best dance reality shows on television. But as it often is, reality TV shows come with their own little dollop of drama. Which, let's be honest, we all enjoy seeing, to some extent.

Hence, we've compiled a list of some of the most controversial moments from Nach Baliye, for you to take a look at. So, read on and enjoy the scroll through.

1. When a case was filed against Karan Patel and Rithvik Dhanjani.

During Nach Baliye 7, hosts Karan Patel and Rithvik Dhanjani passed comments about national leaders and the Indian constitution, and as a result, someone filed a lawsuit against them for doing so.

2. Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh’s exit.

According to the rumours, Sangram Singh wanted to take a break from the show to sign an important wrestling contract that was being held abroad. But this didn't sit well with the makers of the show, so to protest against the mistreatment, Singh and Rohatgi exited the show. Though when they left, it was under the pretense of being eliminated.

3. Chetan Bhagat's offensive comments about the contestants.

Throughout his journey on the dance show, Chetan Bhagat made some of the strangest and frankly, most offensive remarks about couples participating in the reality TV show. For instance, he implied that Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna were a fake couple and had entered the show as a pair to reap its fame-related benefits.

4. When Shakti Arora left the show.

According to certain reports and rumours, Shakti Arora was asked to quit the show, as he was filming a TV show (Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi) for a competing channel.

5. When Maniesh Paul And Ahmed Khan got into a bit of a tiff.

Apparently, Nach Baliye host Manish Paul and judge Ahmed Khan got into a disagreement when Paul claimed he was too tired to film a Nach Baliye 9 episode, which caused a filming delay for everyone else. This resulted in choreographer Ahmed Khan getting upset and storming off the show's set.

6. When choreographers boycotted the show after Ahmed Khan's comment.

In an episode of Nach Baliye 9, Ahmed Khan rated a performance by Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy and Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, zero. This infuriated the choreographers of the show, and led them to boycott the show.

7. When Shantanu Maheshwari talked about biased judgement.

In the same season, Nach Baliye 9, Shantanu Maheshwari complained that judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan were being biased in their judgement to the creative team. This caused some level of friction between the judges and Shantanu, they even confronted him and asked him why he never communicated this with them.

What would reality TV be without some spice and drama?