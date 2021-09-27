Remember how netizens found an uncanny resemblance between Anu Malik’s song Mera Mulk Mera Desh from the 1996 movie Diljale and Israel’s national anthem, which was played when Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat won an Olympic medal?

Musicians often take inspiration from other artists for their original pieces and it’s even appreciated as long as it’s not blatantly copied. There are a number of songs that we loved all our lives but they turned out to be inspired by foreign songs. Here are some of them.

1. The song Pehli Nazar from Race (2008), which instantly reminds us of our high-school love, was actually inspired by the song Sarang Hae Yo by Kim Hyung Su (2005).

2. The peppy song Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi from Airlift (2016), on which we all grooved, was copied from the song Didi by Milk & Honey (2010).

3. Featuring Esha Deol, the iconic song Dhoom Machale from Dhoom (2004) was copied from the song Mario Takes A Walk by Jesse Cook (1996).

4. We still can’t stop tapping our feet to the song Dil Mein Baji Guitar from Apna Sapna Money Money (2006). Well, did you know that it was inspired by the song Sheloha Shela by Miami Band (1997)?

5. One of the most upbeat love songs, Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai from Woh Lamhe (2006), was also a copy. Yes, the song was inspired by Tak Bisakah by Peterpan (2005).

6. There's no doubt that we all still hum the song Koi Mil Gaya from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). But, do you know that it was inspired by the song Take That Look Off Your Face by Andrew Lloyd Webber (1980)?

7. The song Neend Churaayi Meri from Ishq (1997) ruled the chartbusters for a very long time. Well, it turns out that it was inspired by the song Sending All My Love by Tolga (1990).

8. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam, the song Pal Pal from Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006) is a beautiful song. However, it is actually copied from the song Theme for A Dream by Cliff Richard (1961).

9. With a stunning NYC backdrop and SRK's gripping moves, we were instantly impressed with the song Pretty Woman from Kal Ho Na Ho (2003). However, little did we know back then that it was inspired by the song Oh, Pretty Woman by Roy Orbison (1965).

10. It might make a lot of you sad, but the song Hare Krishna Hare Ram from Bhool Bhulaiyya (2007) is a copy of the song My Lecon by JTL (2001).

11. Remember the sizzling chemistry between Fardeen Khan and Urmila Matondkar in the song Kambakth Ishq from Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya (2001)? But we bet you didn’t know that this song was actually inspired by the song Eireann by Afro Celt Sound System (1999).

12. Jatin-Lalit bagged several nominations for Best Music Director for the movie Hum Tum. Well, the song Ladki Kyon from Hum Tum (2004) was actually copied from the song Roya by Andranik Madadian (2000).

13. The song that made every 90's kid fall in love, Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya from Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995), was literally copied from The Godfather Theme (1972).

14. With the sensual chemistry between Abhishek Bachchan and Rimi Sen, the song Shikdum from Dhoom (2004) was taken from the song Sikidim by Tarkan (1994).

15. The peppy song Dil Na Diya from Krrish (2006), which went on and became a party anthem back then, was inspired from the Turkish Military March Track by Ceddin Deden (1900).

16. We feel extremely sad that one of the most sensual songs from the 90s, Tip Tip Barsa Paani from Mohra (1994) was also copied from the song Roll Down Di Rubber Man by Dr Alban (1993).

17. Another superhit song from Bollywood, Mehbooba Mehbooba from Sholay (1975) was taken from the song Say You Love Me by Demis Roussos (1974).

18. If you thought that the song Koi Yahan Nache Nache from Disco Dancer (1982) sung by Usha Uthup and Bappi Lahiri was original, then you are wrong. The song borrowed its beats from the song Killed The Radio Star by The Buggles (1980).

19. The iconic song Rama Re from Kaante (2002) is not original either. Yes, it's copied from the song Bird Boy by Nana Vasconcelos (1990).

20. Feating Zeenat Aman, the popular song Laila O Laila from Qurbaani (1980) was also copied. Yes, it was inspired by the song Chicano by Black Bood (1975).

21. The ultimate love anthem of the 90s, Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi from Aashiqui (1990), was taken from the song Come Into My Life by Joyce Sims (1987).

22. Sung by Adnan Sami and Sunidhi Chauhan, the song Gela Gela Gela from Aitraaz (2004) was copied from the song Thoia Thiong by R. Kelly (2003).

23. It might come as a surprise, but the song Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye from Jurm (1990) was also copied from a foreign song. Yes, it's copied from the song Five Hundred Miles by Peter, Paul and Mary (1962).

24. Last but not least, the soul-soothing song In Dino from Life In A Metro (2007) was also inspired by another song. That's right. It's copied from the song Mera Naam Hai Mohabbat by Waqar Ali (2001).

Which is your favourite song? Let us know in the comments.