On Thursday night, Ranveer Singh broke the internet with his nude photoshoot. The guy has managed to pull-off literally anything, so it wasn't surprising when he pulled-off a very naked look for the camera. But, we were definitely speechless for the moment, before of course, memes and praises started rolling in.

If we pull the focus away from him, there's also an intricately designed rug, on which he lay and posed, quite gracefully at that. Why should we not focus on him, you say? Well, because it turns out that the rug is actually quite expensive. The brand, Jaipur Rugs put the spotlight on their star - the expensive rug. They shared a post captioned “See? You don’t need anything else if you’ve got Jaipur Rugs⁣."

The brand sells luxury carpets, and the price range is quite startling. There's a large variety with varying costs, but the ones used in this photoshoot look like the floral rug. And they cost as much as ₹6,57,700. YES! Imagine having this around in your house, I know I won't be allowed even near it.

Of course, the superstar of the generation made the rug look more extravagant than it already is.