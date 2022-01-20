After hours of tirelessly doomscrolling on Instagram, you come across reels that ruin the favourite songs from your playlist that sadly, aren't personal to you anymore. Then come the content creators who have perfected the art of script writing and editing, leveraging the maximum potential of the platform to entertain us. If creating relatable content is an art then we've definitely found our artists!

1. Yash Hegde

Conveying stories so conveniently in a minute may not be everyone's cup of tea but this content creator is totally winning the game. Check out his page if you're in for some rib-tickling humour.

2. Sufiyan Junaid

He creates a wide range of content, right from political satires to trends but with more plot twists than an actual film. His content is original and strikes a chord with every Bollywood buff, one video at a time.

3. Vineeth Srinivasan

It's funny when content creators make jokes about what's happening around us but when they dissect it well, it's funnier. His content is what you need to watch if your day sucked at work.

4. Jagjyot Singh

He mimics characters with perfection and makes jokes about situations you didn't know would be funny until he did it.

5. Srishti Garg

She makes videos on all-things-trending with a straight face and slides humour more casually than people sliding into your DM. Check out her page if you also want to repost some relatable tweets to look cool, just saying.

6. Agasthya Shah

This young content creator has mastered the skill of hitting the right nerves of the desis. What more? His ever smiling face makes his relatable content a delight to watch.

7. Amulya

You'd see a trending Instagram audio in every reel but this creator gives it a desi context making her videos all the more hilarious, guaranteeing a good laugh.

8. Manish Kharage

He creates content that every desi soul would relate to. When you start watching his videos, you won't stop until you've watched all of them on his feed. Yep, he's the same guy you often spot in FilterCopy videos.

9. Vagmita

We all have thoughts but don't say them out loud but this creator unapologetically rants about them with a dash of humour, becoming relatable AF.

10. Arun Singh

The hilarious portrayal of ordinary events is complemented with his on-point Punjabi accent. Punjabi accent? Yes, you're sold.

So, what's stopping you? Go hit that follow button on their Instagram pages now!