Money, money, money…that necessary evil. It doesn’t guarantee happiness, but surely can afford it. Rajesh A Krishnan’s upcoming directorial ‘Crew’ is a heist thriller following three ambitious air hostesses who find themselves smuggling gold in their quest for money.

The lead star cast is as compelling as it can get. Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon work as cabin crew for Kohinoor Airlines. While they already struggle to make ends meet, their job offers them no respite with having to deal with an array of passengers and their absurd requests. The insufficient pay makes their life no better until one day a passenger has a medical emergency, and they discover gold blocks he’s stuffed beneath his shirt.

Of course, they are tempted, and what follows is a mad chain of events, an investigation, and they’re trapped in a web of lies. Besides, the red uniform, the bankrupt airline, and the chairman named Vijay Walia appear all TOO familiar, as if there’s an unsubtle jab towards real-life events.

Oh, and we also have Diljit Dosanjh. And Tabu is paired with Kapil Sharma. Now, this is interesting!

The film looks promising AF. Personally, it’s Tabu’s persence that does it for me. Crew is scheduled to release on March 29.

All the screenshot have been taken from the official trailer. You can watch it here.