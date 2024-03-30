Crew, directed by Rajesh Krishnan and starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, is a heist comedy, which also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in supporting roles. Ever since the release of the trailer, the film built a lot of expectations – especially for its casting.
Now that it’s out for people to watch, the audiences seem to be leaving with a good laugh. However, as expected, seeing a women-led film where Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan share space, is a delight for people. The wardrobe is also something that the internet seems to like.
Here’s more of what the internet has to say about Crew:
Crew is now in theatres, and it may totally be what you need this weekend.