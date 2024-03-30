Crew, directed by Rajesh Krishnan and starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, is a heist comedy, which also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in supporting roles. Ever since the release of the trailer, the film built a lot of expectations – especially for its casting.

Now that it’s out for people to watch, the audiences seem to be leaving with a good laugh. However, as expected, seeing a women-led film where Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan share space, is a delight for people. The wardrobe is also something that the internet seems to like.

Here’s more of what the internet has to say about Crew:

#Crew was paisa vasool!!! Finally a female buddy Bollywood movie which doesn’t take itself too seriously. Three superstars just having fun. It’s harmless, entertaining & glossy. Could’ve done with more comedy and dances, but had a great time at the movies. 3.5/5 pic.twitter.com/k9u40I5wCq — S 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@MundaKamaal) March 29, 2024

#KareenaKapoor steals the show like a boss in #Crew Diljit was right when he said, “Hogi Rihanna, hogi Beyonce, sadi ta ae he hai, Kareena.” 20 years in the movies and still ruling the roost. Acting, style and substance, Bebo’s got it all. Massive star, underrated actress. pic.twitter.com/7sv3NZqD14 — Renuka Vyavahare (@renukaVyavahare) March 29, 2024

#Crew is fun for the most part 🤷‍♂️



It takes off when the dynamic between the three is its core but never really soars with its writing.



Mostly devoid of laugh out loud gags and heavily dependent on in form and entertaining actors.



PS Tabu’s comic timing 🤌 pic.twitter.com/ImmQn7DdmO — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) March 29, 2024

The Crew benefiting from a FUN trailer and a FUN concept with a FUN set of actors.



Kriti Sanon – not box office poison anymore. Glad!



Also, KKK's stardom is pretty underrated.



And Tabu in a mainstream film is the biggest box office force from her generation of actresses IMHO. — Hipster (@Hipsterrrific) March 28, 2024

Had a blast watching #Crew! Tabu, Kareena, Kriti look hot 🥵, talk unabashedly like girlfriends do, and Kapil and Diljit are charming additions 😍 The jokes land; I wish the heist bit wasn't so bumpy though #CrewReview pic.twitter.com/R9Qu4K35JU — Jinal Bhatt (@Jinal1303) March 29, 2024

#Crew is so much fun. The trinity of Tabu, Kareena and Kriti are fire together. Their comic timing is spot on. All three get meaty roles with superb dialogues and they do justice with the material. Bebo gets the best one liners. Tabu is phenomenal as always. Kriti is earnest. — Vishal Agnihotri (@Dilliwasi) March 29, 2024

@EktaaRKapoor

Pehle din dekh kar aaye



friends bhi aaye hue Thee



Show quite full in afternoon hrs also



It’s a fun ride



Tabu’s act 👌

Kareena Kriti good

Diljit act with ease



Though short role Kapil’s screen presence is impressive #Crew #Tabu #KapilSharma #KareenaKapoor pic.twitter.com/BYIjmjetKx — Teena Singh (@SmilingTeena) March 29, 2024

Tabu scolding, shouting and abusing others around is becoming a genre in itself😂🤣👌👌 #Crew — NJ (@Nilzrav) March 28, 2024

#CrewReview Watched the most awaited film #firstdayfirstshow



Tabu, Kareena , kriti all Three Queens nailed with their style and acting. Ofcourse Rhea kapoor's styling is the best!!!! MOVIE was really good!! Diljit looked so Handsome in the movie. Kapil's acting was Too good! pic.twitter.com/25KgFJXj7B — Nikita Sharma 🌛 (@moonsbae23) March 29, 2024

A good first part is followed by an uninteresting and nonsensical second half in the film #Crew. Despite their good performances, the principal actresses overact in important sequences. It is best to ignore this movie as it is purely ordinary.



Ratings: 2/5#crewreview pic.twitter.com/SozaOwrkjP — Suhas S (@Kamineycation) March 28, 2024

Crew feels like sipping champagne: A good story served with a delightful mix of stunning actresses and soundtracks that hit all the right notes. It's the kind of film that leaves you humming its tunes and wishing you had their wardrobe!

#CrewReview pic.twitter.com/iVj43kHMsm — shikha (@beingshikha10) March 29, 2024

Finished watching #Crew #CrewReview It’s a fun entertaining watch. The most enjoyable thing in this is the performance and camaraderie between 3 leading ladies. #KareenaKapoor #Tabu @kritisanon Did fantastic job. Although the writing in second half could been better. pic.twitter.com/8RuRBHCy8u — Aryan Tyagi (@aryantyagi022) March 29, 2024

From Udta Punjab, Good Newwz to now Crew! Kareena and Diljit are such an underrated duo! 💖#KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh #Crew pic.twitter.com/R8uL18iGwj — CREW in Cinemas – 29th March! (@Ciara2460) March 1, 2024

The Crew



It had the potential to be so much more but it fumbled upon its writing. The trio gave their best specially Kareena. Oh my god. What an extraordinary screen presence she has got. She rose over the half heartedly written character infact the whole story. — Nov:11 (@tukoiaurhain) March 29, 2024

Crew is now in theatres, and it may totally be what you need this weekend.