To assume that the release of Sacred Games marked a turning point for crime dramas in the OTT era that started a few years ago would not be untrue. This crime thriller captivated the audience and provided the genre with the boost it lacked.

The story follows an honourable officer who races against time to decipher the cryptic prophecies of a crime boss and his doomsday plans. The drama excelled for its premise and performances, inspiring subsequent crime shows to carry on the feat.

Here is a rundown of the crime series that have ruled the OTT era thus far.

1. She

Imtiaz Ali is the writer and creator of the series, which tells the tale of a female officer in the Indian Police Force who joins the Anti-Narcotics Group to take on a powerful drug trafficker. Bhumika (played by Aaditi Pohankar) disguises herself as a prostitute in the city of Mumbai as part of the assignment.

2. Scam 1992

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story set in Bombay in the 1980s and 1990s, centres on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The story depicts the dramatic rise and fall of Harshad Mehta, the flamboyant great bull of the stock market.

3. Paatal Lok

The premise of the series is focused on Hathiram Chowdhary (Jaideep Ahlawat), a cynical police officer assigned to look into a high-profile crime. Gradually, he is dragged into the murkier corners of the underworld as a consequence of getting caught up in the investigation.

4. Delhi Crime

The series' first season, which starred Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, and Adil, was based on the 2012 Delhi gang rape. The show tells the story of what happened following the gang rape and how the case was investigated. The second season of the show, which was recently released, focuses on the notorious Kaccha Baniyan gang and the shocking crimes they committed in the city.

5. Mirzapur

After the first installment, the wildly popular crime series gained instant cult status. The outstanding performance of the ensemble star cast, which also included Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, and Divyendu Sharma, was what really made the series shine. The plot on the other hand focused on the mafia dons' reign in Mirzapur, which was defined by drugs, firearms, and anarchy.

6. The Family Man

The protagonist of this espionage thriller series, which Raj and D.K. created, is a man who secretly works as an undercover agent. The star-studded ensemble, which included Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha (season 2), Sharib Hashmi, and many others, got a great deal of praise for the show's outstanding narrative and brilliant performances.

7. Aarya

Adapted from the Dutch drama series Penoza, the crime series that marked as Sushmita Sen's digital debut. Sen, who portrays the titular character Aarya, decides to work in the criminal underworld in order to pay off her debts following the passing of her spouse. In the second season of the web series, the actor stunned the audience even more than she had in the first.

8. Human

Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, and Seema Biswas played major roles in the critically praised medical crime drama series. The series' premise deals with sinister subjects, primarily concentrating on drug trials and medical malpractice. The main character Gauri Nath, a driven and ambitious doctor, is portrayed by Shah. She would stop at nothing to get what she wants, even if that means using vulnerable subjects in illegal drug studies that could result in their deaths.

9. Jamtara

The idea behind this criminal series was inspired by the well-known phishing scams that were executed in Jamtara. A successful phishing operation is run smoothly in the village by two young men up until a dishonest politician and a cop got involved with them and disrupt the system.

10. Asur

Asur, which is set against the mystic city of Varanasi, follows forensic expert-turned-teacher Nikhil Nair. After he goes back to his roots at the Central Bureau of Investigation and teams up with his former boss Dhananjay Rajpoot to pursue a deadly serial murderer.

11. Criminal Justice

This Tigmanshu Dhulia-directed legal Hindi crime thriller web series is inspired by a British series of the same name. Aditya Sharma's (Vikrant Massey's) life changes as a result of being wrongly charged with Sanaya Rath's (portrayed by Madhurima Roy) murder, which is the main focus of the show.

12. Breathe

R. Madhavan and Amit Sadh played the main characters in the engrossing crime web series' debut season. The protagonist of the narrative was a father who would do anything to save the life of his son. As a result of the season's success, its sequel, which featured Abhishek Bachchan as the lead character, also received a lot of positive press.

