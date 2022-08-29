Who doesn't love a dose of nostalgia? I mean, I know I do. Some of the most memorable Bollywood films are ones from the 2000s.

Which means that some of the most iconic onscreen pairings are also from 2000s Bollywood films. In fact, we've compiled a list of some of the cutest pairs from the era for us to look back on, here, take a look:

1. Rhea Prakash and Karan Kapoor, Hum Tum

Played by Rani Mukherji and Saif Ali Khan, what made Rhea and Karan so cute was there playful chemistry. They were a strange, but enjoyable cross between enemies, lovers and best friends!

2. Major Ram Prasad and Chandni Chopra, Main Hoon Na

If Shah Rukh Khan gave us the always-charming Major Ram, Sushmita Sen gave us the suave, and beautiful, sari clad Chandni, and the two of them together gave us a couple whose equation made us all smile. C'mon, don't deny blushing over these two in the song Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha?

3. Karan Shergill and Romila Dutta, Lakshya

Karan (Hrithik Roshan) and Romila (Preity Zinta) were the kind of couple who taught us that sometimes there is nothing purer than seeing someone you love grow up and come into their own. If you're lucky, you get to witness each other find your life purpose!

4. Tara Jaiswal and Siddharth Sinha, Dil Chahta Hai

The most cool, calm and collected duo Bollywood could have given us in the 2000s. Not only were Tara (Dimple Kapadia) and Sid (Akshaye Khanna) extremely mellow and sweet together, they seemed right for each other despite the taboo around age differences in romantic relationships. And that's worth respecting, we love that they brought us this pair.

5. Rahul Raishand and Anjali Sharma, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

There was an element of magic to seeing Shahrukh Khan and Kajol play Rahul and Anjali in K3G. Not only did they look great together, but the chemistry was fun to watch and made the audiences chuckle a whole lot!

6. Ambar Malhotra and Nikhil Arora, Salaam Namaste

In my personal opinion, the filmmakers couldn't have brought a better duo together to portray the kind of modern-day relationship they did with Ambar (Preity Zinta) and Nikhil (Saif Ali Khan).

If we look back at the film, it's clear that Ambar and Nikhil brought up live-in relationships for desi parents to think about in the softest way possible.

7. Viren Oberoi and Aditi, Socha Na Tha

The reason Viren (Abhay Deol) and Aditi (Ayesha Takia) were so iconic together was definitely because they showed us how complicated love can become amidst parents offering us the option of an arranged marriage and our own desire to marry whoever we'd like.

But also, Viren and Aditi looked adorable AF together. They gave us fuzzy feelings with all the little moments they shared together.

8. Aditya Kashyap and Geet Dhillon, Jab We Met

What would we have done without Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) and Geet (Kareena Kapoor). I mean, they were the best opposites-attract pairing Bollywood could have given us! An absolutely unforgettable duo, if you ask me.

9. Sid Mehra and Aisha Banerjee, Wake Up Sid

Sid (Ranbir Kapoor) and Aisha (Konkona Sen Sharma) showed us the sweetness in finding a great flat-mate as well as the love of your life. I mean, could you ask for anything more?! Your partner in crime is also the person you live with and split chores with. Cute, right?

Bring these kind of onscreen pairings (with zero sexism BTW) back, please!