Who doesn't love a dose of nostalgia? I mean, I know I do. Some of the most memorable Bollywood films are ones from the 2000s. 

via GIPHY

Which means that some of the most iconic onscreen pairings are also from 2000s Bollywood films. In fact, we've compiled a list of some of the cutest pairs from the era for us to look back on, here, take a look:

1. Rhea Prakash and Karan Kapoor, Hum Tum

Played by Rani Mukherji and Saif Ali Khan, what made Rhea and Karan so cute was there playful chemistry. They were a strange, but enjoyable cross between enemies, lovers and best friends!

Rhea and Karan from Hum Tum
Source: YouTube

2. Major Ram Prasad and Chandni Chopra, Main Hoon Na

If Shah Rukh Khan gave us the always-charming Major Ram, Sushmita Sen gave us the suave, and beautiful, sari clad Chandni, and the two of them together gave us a couple whose equation made us all smile. C'mon, don't deny blushing over these two in the song Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha?

Main Hoon Naa
Source: NDTV

3. Karan Shergill and Romila DuttaLakshya

Karan (Hrithik Roshan) and Romila (Preity Zinta) were the kind of couple who taught us that sometimes there is nothing purer than seeing someone you love grow up and come into their own. If you're lucky, you get to witness each other find your life purpose!

Lakshya
Source: Amazon

4. Tara Jaiswal and Siddharth SinhaDil Chahta Hai 

The most cool, calm and collected duo Bollywood could have given us in the 2000s. Not only were Tara (Dimple Kapadia) and Sid (Akshaye Khanna) extremely mellow and sweet together, they seemed right for each other despite the taboo around age differences in romantic relationships. And that's worth respecting, we love that they brought us this pair. 

Dil Chahta Hai
Source: hindustantimes

5. Rahul Raishand and Anjali Sharma, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

There was an element of magic to seeing Shahrukh Khan and Kajol play Rahul and Anjali in K3G. Not only did they look great together, but the chemistry was fun to watch and made the audiences chuckle a whole lot! 

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Source: Pinkvilla

6. Ambar Malhotra and Nikhil Arora, Salaam Namaste 

In my personal opinion, the filmmakers couldn't have brought a better duo together to portray the kind of modern-day relationship they did with Ambar (Preity Zinta) and Nikhil (Saif Ali Khan). 

If we look back at the film, it's clear that Ambar and Nikhil brought up live-in relationships for desi parents to think about in the softest way possible. 

Salaam Namaste
Source: DNA India

7. Viren Oberoi and Aditi, Socha Na Tha 

The reason Viren (Abhay Deol) and Aditi (Ayesha Takia) were so iconic together was definitely because they showed us how complicated love can become amidst parents offering us the option of an arranged marriage and our own desire to marry whoever we'd like. 

But also, Viren and Aditi looked adorable AF together. They gave us fuzzy feelings with all the little moments they shared together. 

Socha Na Tha
Source: YouTube

8. Aditya Kashyap and Geet Dhillon, Jab We Met 

What would we have done without Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) and Geet (Kareena Kapoor). I mean, they were the best opposites-attract pairing Bollywood could have given us! An absolutely unforgettable duo, if you ask me. 

Jab We Met
Source: indiatvnews

9. Sid Mehra and Aisha Banerjee, Wake Up Sid

Sid (Ranbir Kapoor) and Aisha (Konkona Sen Sharma) showed us the sweetness in finding a great flat-mate as well as the love of your life. I mean, could you ask for anything more?! Your partner in crime is also the person you live with and split chores with. Cute, right?

Wake Up Sid
Source: Indian Express

Bring these kind of onscreen pairings (with zero sexism BTW) back, please!