With the countless new movies and shows releasing each month, we have curated a list of some new binge-worthy content coming out this month that you can totally add to your bucket list.

Let's go through the list, shall we?

1. Crash Course - Amazon Prime Video | August 5

This educational drama revolves around eight students, studying at two of the biggest rival coaching institutes, and how they hustle to achieve their academic goals, set by parents and society.

2. Darlings - Netflix | August 5

This dark comedy explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo who are attempting to fit in a new city, finding stability and love in unlikely situations, while battling against all hindrances.

3. Bullet Train | August 5

Based on the Kōtarō Isaka's novel Maria Beetle, this action comedy follows a seasoned but luckless assassin who wants to give up on his life but is pulled back in by his handler for collecting a secret briefcase on a bullet train.

4. Sita Ramam | August 5

The plotline of this romantic drama centres on an army lieutenant and his love interest, against the backdrop of a war. The teaser, which was launched with a grand event recently, promises a heartwarming love story.

5. I Am Groot - Disney+Hotstar | August 10

Based on the Marvel Comics character Groot, the short series focuses on his adventures with the superhero team The Guardians Of The Galaxy.

6. Indian Matchmaking Season 2 - Netflix | August 10

Just like the first season of the the reality-cum-docu-series, the new season also revolves around a matchmaker, who seeks to help people find their 'perfect match', and how she explains the concept of arranged marriages.

7. Raksha Bandhan | August 11

This comedy-drama focuses on the eldest and only brother (Akshay Kumar) of four sisters, who promises his dying mother that he will get married only after he marries off his sisters, which becomes a roadblock in his own love life.

8. Laal Singh Chaddha | August 11

This comedy drama, which is a remake of Robert Zemeckis' Forrest Gump, revolves around a dim-witted man who has an understanding of different emotions.

9. Cobra | August 11

This thriller drama centres on a mathematician who is being chased by international intelligence services for exploiting mathematical formulas to commit crimes. Irfan Pathan, the former cricketer, will mark his debut on the silver screen with this movie.

10. Never Have I Ever Season 3 - Netflix | August 12

The brand-new season of the show revolves around the protagonist and her chaotic and dramatic love life. With new characters and complications with the old ones, this is going to be a hell of a ride.

11. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 - Netflix | August 13

With the right amount of wit, humour and drama, this show made a home in everyone's hearts when it first aired in 2013. The brand-new season of this work comedy, with our favourite characters and lame yet on-point jokes, is all set to make a comeback on our television screens this month. Noice, right?

12. Peacemaker - Amazon Prime India | August 14

Based on the DC Comics character Peacemaker, this is the first DC Extended Universe television series. The superhero television series, which is a spin-off from The Suicide Squad, further explores jingoistic killer Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker.

13. She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - Disney+Hotstar | August 17

This television series, based on the Marvel Comics character She-Hulk, is the eighth television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series centres on a lawyer, a specialist in superhuman cases, who also becomes the iconic green-hued superhero.

14. Dobaaraa | August 19

This mystery drama, which is a remake of Oriol Paulo's Mirage, focuses on how a little boy, who witnessed a death during a thunderstorm 25 years ago, connects to this past incident in the present through a television set.

15. Liger | August 25

This high-octane action movie revolves around a mixed martial arts kickboxer with a stutter and his badass mother, who introduces him as a crossbreed between a lion and a tiger. Mike Tyson, former professional boxer, will mark his Bollywood debut with this movie in a cameo.

16. Thai Massage | August 26

This slice-of-life comedy family flick is about a 70-year-old traditional man in the dusk of his life suffering from erectile dysfunction. This satirical comedy, which features a stellar cast, is going to be a fun ride.

17. Holy Cow | August 26

The plotline of this dark comedy revolves around a one night adventure of a man trying to find his missing cow, with the help of a police officer.

18. Delhi Crime Season 2 - Netflix | August 26

The upcoming season of the series will ostensibly follow a serial killer in the nation's capital. We just can't wait for this hard-hitting crime drama.

Which of the movies and shows are you excited to watch?