Let's go through the list, shall we?
1. Crash Course - Amazon Prime Video | August 5
This educational drama revolves around eight students, studying at two of the biggest rival coaching institutes, and how they hustle to achieve their academic goals, set by parents and society.
2. Darlings - Netflix | August 5
This dark comedy explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo who are attempting to fit in a new city, finding stability and love in unlikely situations, while battling against all hindrances.
3. Bullet Train | August 5
4. Sita Ramam | August 5
The plotline of this romantic drama centres on an army lieutenant and his love interest, against the backdrop of a war. The teaser, which was launched with a grand event recently, promises a heartwarming love story.
5. I Am Groot - Disney+Hotstar | August 10
Based on the Marvel Comics character Groot, the short series focuses on his adventures with the superhero team The Guardians Of The Galaxy.
6. Indian Matchmaking Season 2 - Netflix | August 10
Just like the first season of the the reality-cum-docu-series, the new season also revolves around a matchmaker, who seeks to help people find their 'perfect match', and how she explains the concept of arranged marriages.
7. Raksha Bandhan | August 11
8. Laal Singh Chaddha | August 11
This comedy drama, which is a remake of Robert Zemeckis' Forrest Gump, revolves around a dim-witted man who has an understanding of different emotions.
9. Cobra | August 11
10. Never Have I Ever Season 3 - Netflix | August 12
The brand-new season of the show revolves around the protagonist and her chaotic and dramatic love life. With new characters and complications with the old ones, this is going to be a hell of a ride.
11. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 - Netflix | August 13
12. Peacemaker - Amazon Prime India | August 14
13. She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - Disney+Hotstar | August 17
14. Dobaaraa | August 19
15. Liger | August 25
This high-octane action movie revolves around a mixed martial arts kickboxer with a stutter and his badass mother, who introduces him as a crossbreed between a lion and a tiger. Mike Tyson, former professional boxer, will mark his Bollywood debut with this movie in a cameo.
16. Thai Massage | August 26
17. Holy Cow | August 26
The plotline of this dark comedy revolves around a one night adventure of a man trying to find his missing cow, with the help of a police officer.
18. Delhi Crime Season 2 - Netflix | August 26
The upcoming season of the series will ostensibly follow a serial killer in the nation's capital. We just can't wait for this hard-hitting crime drama.