Whether someone has been far from home or breathes on the couch of their house all seasons, there’s nothing better than scrumptious ghar ka khaana. From aaloo paranthas and paneer butter masala to basic dal chawal, there’s something different about maa ke haath ka khaana, especially for each hostelite.

In a similar incident, a daughter, returning back to her house after five months, sent an entire list of the dishes she wanted to binge to her father. Her father shared the screenshot of the chat, leaving the internet in splits.

Shwetank Bhushan, the father, shared the screenshot of the chat and wrote how hostels make children a ‘ bhukkad’. His daughter, Shiksha, shared a detailed list of different delicacies.

From chicken seekh kebab and mutton biryani to sweet cheesecake, she spared no cuisine on her menu. She also asked her father to acknowledge and oblige.

Daughter is coming home on 16th evening after 5 months. Hostel (and hers is a vaishnav one) really makes kids bhukkad-Bhikhari!

Needless to mention, netizens were left in splits with this hilarious conversation.

Yeh kya attitude hai!!!😜😁🙏🙏 If i tried this stunt with my mom or grandmother, chappals would fly in my direction…. — vikram chandran (@vikramvc) December 11, 2022

My father still asks me to send my list prior to visiting home so that the things are ready on time. Fathers are truly the best❤️ and he even cooks my favorite items🤗 this routine has been the same since I first went to hostel in 2009 (class 11th)! — Deepali Porwal (@imdeepaliporwal) December 13, 2022

Please acknowledge ko noted nahi bheja? — Yogini (@yoginisd) December 11, 2022

Did you oblige? 😁😁😁 — Sudhanshu S Singh (@sssingh21) December 15, 2022

Bless you uncle ji. Ladli ko manpasand khilayiye. Hamare taraf se bhee kuch meetha khilaye. Waiting for my son to grow up and send such farmaish — అహ్మద్ Ali (@ahamadali12) December 12, 2022

😂😂😂 my daughter … although married with a 8 yrs son and running her own nice full kitchen .. still sends me such long lists 💝.. now her husband’s and kid’s wish list is also added on to her own 😂 — Madhuli (@MindComber) December 12, 2022

Lucky girl — Mallika Mallika (@mallikak331) December 14, 2022

Haha this is my dad too, whenever I go over to "mayka". Menu planned in advance and sent for approval 😄 — Neyhaa (@RadNMore) December 12, 2022

Oh, we can feel the pain of this daughter!