Whether someone has been far from home or breathes on the couch of their house all seasons, there’s nothing better than scrumptious ghar ka khaana. From aaloo paranthas and paneer butter masala to basic dal chawal, there’s something different about maa ke haath ka khaana, especially for each hostelite.
In a similar incident, a daughter, returning back to her house after five months, sent an entire list of the dishes she wanted to binge to her father. Her father shared the screenshot of the chat, leaving the internet in splits.
Shwetank Bhushan, the father, shared the screenshot of the chat and wrote how hostels make children a ‘bhukkad’. His daughter, Shiksha, shared a detailed list of different delicacies.
From chicken seekh kebab and mutton biryani to sweet cheesecake, she spared no cuisine on her menu. She also asked her father to acknowledge and oblige.
Needless to mention, netizens were left in splits with this hilarious conversation.
Oh, we can feel the pain of this daughter!