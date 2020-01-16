We need to learn how to work with nature, rather than against it. And I am going to tell you how.

- Sir David Attenborough

Those are the concluding words from the trailer of a nature documentary titled- David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet.

At a time where the world is literally on fire due to climate change, us humans are still busy infighting when we need to be mustering every last effort we have towards making sure that we have a future to fight over.

Attenborough implies as much in the trailer. And from what we could gather from it, we will finally get to the behind the scenes part of his familiar voice documenting the marvels of nature for more than half a century.

Through the documentary, we'll look back on the defining moments of his life and the environmental devastation that has taken place during that time.

You can watch the trailer here:

The feature documentary is set to release on the 16th of April this year.