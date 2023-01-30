With Pathaan rocking at the box office, social media has been flooded congratulatory tweets, pompous cinema hall moments screaming ‘King SRK is really back’, and fans just sharing their happiness over the film’s immense success. One such quirky, hilarious, yet exceedingly cool post has come from Australian cricketer David Warner.

Celebrating the film’s grandeur, the cricketer shared a clip of scenes from the film; only he replaced SRK’s face with his own. The caption read , “Wow what a film, can you name this??” with hashtags legend and icon.

ADVERTISEMENT Watch the clip here:

Warner is known for dancing to Bollywood rhythms. His tribute to Pathaan had only made people request his Bollywood debut.

Thrilled with his post, here’s how people are reacting.

ADVERTISEMENT Instagram

After so many problematic controversies surrounding the film, Pathaan’s win at the box office exclaims that SRK remains the undisputed king of Bollywood. Are you celebrating Pathaan’s victory too?

Also Read: 7 ‘Pathaan’ Easter Eggs That Hint At YRF’s Spectacular Spyverse