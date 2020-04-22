Kartik Aaryan is no stranger to misogynistic statements and monologues, but in the past, they've been attributed to his characters.

This time around though, Kartik appears to have written and directed his own brand of misogyny.

In a TikTok video that Kartik posted on Instagram, he made fun of a subject like domestic violence. In the video--which has since then been deleted-- Kartik Aaryan swings his sister from her braids, and throws her from the balcony, 'because he did not like the roti she made.

For @TheAaryanKartik, it is a big NO when it comes to compromising on the quality of food.#KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/vETIXziCJ7 — . (@prem_272) April 19, 2020

He captioned the video, "No compromise on food quality." And, some people actually appreciated his 'sense of humor'.

However, most people called him out for promoting domestic violence, and ultimately, he deleted the video.

Idiotic .. someone should tell him since he is too dumb to understand that a lot of responsible Film industry members have put out a message against domestic violence and this is NOT FUNNY . But then who are we taking to ... — Onir (@IamOnir) April 21, 2020

#KartikAaryan i don’t even know why is he famous 🤔. Thinks making an idiotic silly video with his sister showing kind of support to domestic violence will gain thim some attention, but when get criticized..he deletes it . Now comes up with another video to cover up the mess 🤦‍♀️ — ~Ramya~ (@muskuratilife) April 22, 2020

This guy has become a youth idol by consistently 🌟ing in misogynistic films &is happy 2extend it to his disgusting #lockdown video. DV in India is skyrocketing many women stuck 24/7 with their https://t.co/EF3ixCUdY6 this out #India.He influences many more millions than Tangoli https://t.co/g6dyLFvnEf — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 21, 2020

Domestic violence, that has unfortunately been on a rise under the lockdown, is a subject that should never be joked about - because you are diminishing the seriousness of the offense by making a joke about it. This video is not just in bad taste, but also promotes a regressive ideology.

Kartik Aaryan, whose fan base includes teenagers and young adults, needs to be aware of the kind of message he is spreading in the name of humor. Violence against women is not funny. It never was. It never should be.